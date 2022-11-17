ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks

Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Disneyland resumes selling Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday

The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of select Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday after pausing new sales earlier this year. The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes will resume new sales “no earlier than 9 a.m. PT” on Wednesday. The Enchant pass will remain unavailable for new sales but is still available for current pass […]
WDW News Today

Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort

A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Beti Raises $11 Million for Construction Tech

Beti, an Israeli startup founded by former IDF special forces soldiers that offers construction site management software specializing in safety, labor management and quality assurance solutions, raised $11 million strategic growth investment round led by PSG. Founded in 2018 in Tel Aviv CEO Omer Slavin, a fourth-generation to a family...
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today

VIDEO: ‘Magical Snowfall’ Returns on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park for 2022

Disneyland Resort rang in the holiday season on November 11, 2022, which means almost two months of Christmas cheer and, yes, snow!. Guests can catch the “Magical Snowfall” at Sleeping Beauty Castle and on Main Street, U.S.A. nightly at Disneyland Park. The show incorporates wintry projections and “snoap” (the “snow” actually made of soap used at Disney Parks that don’t get real snow). Watch our video of snow at Disneyland Park below.
BoardingArea

Walt Disney World Raises Prices, Again, With New Wrinkle

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
ORLANDO, FL

