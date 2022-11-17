Read full article on original website
Related
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Family's business left shut down after truck is stolen during Walt Disney World trip: 'Dead in the water'
Cassidy and Ryan McClendon's truck remains missing since it was stolen last week at a hotel off Interstate 4 in Orange County, Florida, near Walt Disney World.
The Weather Channel
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million
An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
Disneyland resumes selling Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday
The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of select Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday after pausing new sales earlier this year. The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes will resume new sales “no earlier than 9 a.m. PT” on Wednesday. The Enchant pass will remain unavailable for new sales but is still available for current pass […]
WDW News Today
Complimentary Magic Key Postcards Available at Disneyland Resort
A new set of complimentary postcards are available to Magic Key holders at Magic Key Terrace in Disney California Adventure. Diners at the terrace get one postcard upon request but there are four designs, each inspired by the Magic Key Terrace. This one is orange, featuring a peacock in a...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Beti Raises $11 Million for Construction Tech
Beti, an Israeli startup founded by former IDF special forces soldiers that offers construction site management software specializing in safety, labor management and quality assurance solutions, raised $11 million strategic growth investment round led by PSG. Founded in 2018 in Tel Aviv CEO Omer Slavin, a fourth-generation to a family...
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘Magical Snowfall’ Returns on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park for 2022
Disneyland Resort rang in the holiday season on November 11, 2022, which means almost two months of Christmas cheer and, yes, snow!. Guests can catch the “Magical Snowfall” at Sleeping Beauty Castle and on Main Street, U.S.A. nightly at Disneyland Park. The show incorporates wintry projections and “snoap” (the “snow” actually made of soap used at Disney Parks that don’t get real snow). Watch our video of snow at Disneyland Park below.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern U.S. from Georgia to Canada
Hurricane Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to southern Canada.
WDW News Today
Disney World Guest Claims to be Secret Agent, Indiana Jones 5 in NYC, Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary Merch, and More: Daily Recap (11/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Walt Disney World Raises Prices, Again, With New Wrinkle
My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
Comments / 0