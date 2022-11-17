Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
“When it happens, it’s an absolute shock” – Taylor Fritz miffed at spectator who shouted during critical moment vs Djokovic
It’s difficult enough to try to defeat Novak Djokovic on one of the sports’ biggest stages. When an unruly spectator shouts out, just as you are trying to hit a backhand at 5-all, 30-all, it’s even tougher. That is the harsh reality that Taylor Fritz had to contemplate on Saturday in Turin, after falling to the five-time Nitto ATP Finals champion 7-6(5), 7-6(6) on Saturday in Turin.
tennismajors.com
“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed
This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
tennismajors.com
Ivanisevic on Djokovic winning ATP Finals after tumultuous year: “This one is special”
Goran Ivanisevic has been through a lot in his time as coach of Novak Djokovic but after the Serb won a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, the Croat admitted this one was extra special. Banned (in the end) from entering Australia and from playing in the USA, he...
tennismajors.com
Rude treatment – Norway’s Ruud rips past Rublev to set final with Djokovic at ATP Finals
Like a seasoned Formula 1 driver, Casper Ruud was taking the fast-track to victory in Turin by dominating an out of sorts Andrey Rublev for the first hour of the contest. Then, there was a pit stop – Rublev broke serve twice and closed to within 5-4 in the final set – but it would prove to be nothing more as Ruud completed his routine thrashing of the seventh-ranked Russian , 6-2, 6-4 in 68 minutes to reach the title match at the Nitto ATP Finals.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic gets past Fritz in two tiebreakers to reach Nitto ATP Finals championship match
For the first time since 2018, Novak Djokovic is back in the Nitto ATP Finals championship match. Djokovic won Saturday’s first semi-final inside Turin’s Pala Alpitour, holding off Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6) after one hour and 54 minutes. The Serb awaits either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final.
tennismajors.com
Argentina Open: Udvardy books spot in final against Kovinic
Hungarian Panna Udvardy, the No 3 seed, edged out Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the final of the Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday evening. Udvardy, ranked No 83, will face Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, next. The Hungarian won...
tennismajors.com
Salisbury and Ram win ATP Finals title
Briton Joe Salsisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (4), 6-4 to win the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday. Salisbury is the first British man ever to win the title. “It’s very special,” Salsibury said. “I think it makes it extra...
tennismajors.com
2022, the year when men’s tennis has (really, this time) set a date to challenge Nadal and Djokovic
With Novak Djokovic winning the Masters final on Sunday, the 2022 men’s tennis season is ending with two leaders. A world No 1, Carlos Alcaraz, the official ATP leader. And an unchallenged de facto boss, Djokovic, whom, if he had been awarded his theoretical 2,000 points won at Wimbledon, would be incredibly close to the young Spaniard – minus four big events played (two slams, two Masters 1000s).
tennismajors.com
Roger Federer returns to the court in Tokyo! The Swiss maestro, still nursing his “so-so” knee, advocates for mental health and longer careers for players
Speaking in a press conference Q&A at Uniqlo’s LifeWear Day in Tokyo on Saturday, Roger Federer gave a status update on his health, family life and post-retirement plans. The Swiss also advocated for mental health, urging players to take time off during their careers so that they may prolong their careers.
tennismajors.com
Injured Berrettini joins Sinner on sidelines for Italy at Davis Cup Finals
Italy will be without Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner for this week’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Sinner, ranked No 15, had already pulled out with injury and Berrettini, the world No 16, joined him on the sidelines on Sunday. “Sadly I have lost my recovery race to be...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: “The limits are the ones you set for yourself, including age limits”
Among the slightly crazy stats that accompanied Novak Djokovic’s victory at the ATP Finals, there is this one: the Serb is the only player in history to have won the “Masters” in three different decades. Between his first success in Shanghai in 2008 and that of Turin in 2022, 14 years have passed. And nothing says that the story will end there.
tennismajors.com
Fritz on the 2022 season hierarchy : “When Novak has played, he’s been the best player”
Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6) in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals on Saturday afternoon. Even though Djokovic is the No 7 seed in Turin, he has been the title favorite since the start of the tournament. After all, not only has the Serb won the title five times but he would also be ranked and seeded much higher if he had received ranking points from winning Wimbledon and had been able to play the Australian Open or US Open.
tennismajors.com
Argentina Open: Kovinic advances to final, dismantling local hero Ormaechea
Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, the second seed, advanced to the final of the Argentina Open by defeating Argentinian wildcard Paula Ormaechea 6-0, 6-1 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday evening. Kovinic, ranked No 71, will face the winner of the match between Argentinian Maria Lourdes Carle and Hungarian Panna...
