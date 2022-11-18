“I’ve played a long year” – Felix Auger-Aliassime ran out of steam against Fritz in his 21st match in a month and a half

Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5
For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
tennismajors.com
Jordan Thompson defeats Tallon Griekspoor, Aussies lead Netherlands 1-0
Jordan Thompson came through for the green and gold on Tuesday at the Davis Cup Finals, staking Lleyton Hewitt’s team to a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in Malaga, Spain with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. Green and gold off the mark 🇦🇺💪@jordanthommmo2 muscles his way to a 4-6...
tennismajors.com
“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz
World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
tennismajors.com
American Shelton breaks top 100 after third Challenger Tour title in three weeks
In a year when Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever man to become world No 1, a number of young players have also made a name for themselves. Holger Rune broke into the top 10 while Lorenzo Musetti and Jack Draper both enjoyed a breakthrough year. And now there’s a...
tennismajors.com
“I think I should be fine” – Ruud dismisses concerns about LatAm exhibition series as season comes to an end
World No 3 Casper Ruud reached the final of the US Open in September and the ATP Finals last week, but the Norwegian struggled to in the stretch between the two big events, winning only two matches in four events (outside of the Laver Cup and Davis Cup). Ruud admitted...
tennismajors.com
Nostalgic Nadal yearns for time when players had to do more than just attack
Considering that he has won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career with the help of a brute of a left arm (and a right one, for that matter), it seems funny, at first, to hear Rafael Nadal talking about the nuances of the game. But the Spaniard has always...
tennismajors.com
De Minaur leads Australia team for Davis Cup quarter-final; Injured Kyrgios absent
Alex de Minaur will lead Australia’s hopes when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga on Tuesday. With world No 22 and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios absent through injury, the world No 24 joins Thanasi Kokkinakis, ranked 95, for the singles. Wimbledon doubles...
tennismajors.com
Moretton, in L’Équipe: “The Davis Cup was a great tool for promoting tennis. We gave in to the allure of money.”
This Tuesday, Gilles Moretton, the president of the French Tennis Federation, launched a few new shots towards the International Tennis Federations (ITF) about the current formula of the Davis Cup in an interview to L’Équipe,. “In the current configuration, we cannot move forward on the Davis Cup,” he...
tennismajors.com
“Bring this Alex more often” to the ATP Tour – De Minaur at his best at Davis Cup as he embraces leadership role
As the 109th player to play a Davis Cup match for the storied Australian team, Alex de Minaur celebrated the milestone by having the number “109” on his left pectoral. The gesture is impressive, but the true commitment that De Minaur has made runs even deeper. De Minaur...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: “The limits are the ones you set for yourself, including age limits”
Among the slightly crazy stats that accompanied Novak Djokovic’s victory at the ATP Finals, there is this one: the Serb is the only player in history to have won the “Masters” in three different decades. Between his first success in Shanghai in 2008 and that of Turin in 2022, 14 years have passed. And nothing says that the story will end there.
tennismajors.com
Honest Ruud on facing Djokovic and Nadal: “They have this ability to step up when they really have to, that I don’t have”
Casper Ruud has been a breath of fresh air at the top of the men’s game in 2022, his steely determination on court matched by a refreshing honesty when it comes to talking about himself. That includes when he is talking about his limitations, or moments when he has...
