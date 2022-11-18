“I’ve played a long year” – Felix Auger-Aliassime ran out of steam against Fritz in his 21st match in a month and a half

World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.

