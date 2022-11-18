ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football First Look: Auburn

Alabama football hosts rival Auburn on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Here is your first look at the Auburn Tigers. 9/10 vs. San Jose State 7:30 PM ET ESPNU W 24 – 16 9/17 vs. Penn State 3:30 PM ET CBS/PAR+ L 12 – 41 9/24 vs. Missouri 12:00 PM...
AUBURN, AL
Tennessee Football First Look: Vanderbilt

Tennessee football visits Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville. Here is your first look at the Vanderbilt Commodores. 9/17 at Northern Illinois 3:30 PM ET CBSS W 38 – 28 11/5 vs. South Carolina 7:30 PM ET SECN L 27 – 38 11/12 at Kentucky 12:00 PM ET SECN...
NASHVILLE, TN

