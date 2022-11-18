ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pepperdinewaves.com

Pepperdine Swim and Dive Ends Fall Semester in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah – It was a freshman-heavy attack once again for the Pepperdine women's swim and dive team on Saturday as the Waves closed their fall semester with a number of impressive performances on day three of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Volleyball Downed by #2 San Diego, 3-1

MALIBU, Calif. — After an exciting 25-22 first set win to open the match against #2-ranked West Coast Conference opponent San Diego, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 to finish on Senior Day. Seniors Isabel Zelaya, Kayleigh Hames and Riley Patterson were honored prior to...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Hoops Clamps Down Defensively to Beat UCI

MALIBU, California – After a rough start, the Pepperdine men's basketball team clamped down defensively to stay perfect at home and defeat UC Irvine, 64-55, on Saturday evening. The Waves (4-1) gave up 21 points in the first 10 minutes and trailed by 15, but turned things around completely...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Women's Basketball Defeats UC Riverside in Consolation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Pepperdine women's basketball team earned its first win of the season 3, 413 miles from home, taking a 67-58 win over fellow SoCal school UC Riverside and earning the consolation prize in the 2022 Great Alaska Shootout. Sophomore Helena Friend helped spark the Waves off the bench with career highs in both points (12) and steals (two).
RIVERSIDE, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Freshmen Lead Waves to Strong Day Two at Utah Tech Invitational

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program got contributions from a host of freshmen on Friday as the Waves completed the middle day of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelim session, AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor...
MALIBU, CA
kslsports.com

Utah Drops In AP Poll After Disappointing Loss To Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah drops in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after laying an egg against Oregon Saturday night. The Utes were in a prime position at No. 10 last week to really make some noise with a win but couldn’t get the job done in Eugene. The voters ultimately dropped Utah four spots to No. 14 for coming up short against the Ducks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon

EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah

No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker

Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
matadornetwork.com

Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City

“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy