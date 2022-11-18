Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Related
pepperdinewaves.com
Pepperdine Swim and Dive Ends Fall Semester in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah – It was a freshman-heavy attack once again for the Pepperdine women's swim and dive team on Saturday as the Waves closed their fall semester with a number of impressive performances on day three of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP.
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Volleyball Downed by #2 San Diego, 3-1
MALIBU, Calif. — After an exciting 25-22 first set win to open the match against #2-ranked West Coast Conference opponent San Diego, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 to finish on Senior Day. Seniors Isabel Zelaya, Kayleigh Hames and Riley Patterson were honored prior to...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Hoops Clamps Down Defensively to Beat UCI
MALIBU, California – After a rough start, the Pepperdine men's basketball team clamped down defensively to stay perfect at home and defeat UC Irvine, 64-55, on Saturday evening. The Waves (4-1) gave up 21 points in the first 10 minutes and trailed by 15, but turned things around completely...
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Basketball Defeats UC Riverside in Consolation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Pepperdine women's basketball team earned its first win of the season 3, 413 miles from home, taking a 67-58 win over fellow SoCal school UC Riverside and earning the consolation prize in the 2022 Great Alaska Shootout. Sophomore Helena Friend helped spark the Waves off the bench with career highs in both points (12) and steals (two).
pepperdinewaves.com
Freshmen Lead Waves to Strong Day Two at Utah Tech Invitational
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program got contributions from a host of freshmen on Friday as the Waves completed the middle day of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelim session, AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor...
kslsports.com
Utah Drops In AP Poll After Disappointing Loss To Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah drops in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after laying an egg against Oregon Saturday night. The Utes were in a prime position at No. 10 last week to really make some noise with a win but couldn’t get the job done in Eugene. The voters ultimately dropped Utah four spots to No. 14 for coming up short against the Ducks.
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
kslsports.com
College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
Utah Tech vs. BYU: How to watch, listen to, or stream Saturday’s game
BYU football: Can 5-5 Cougars get bowl eligible Saturday in Provo against 4-6 Utah Tech in first-ever meeting between the schools?
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
FSU offers Utah four-star CB commitment CJ Blocker
Florida State offered New Caney (Texas) four-star cornerback CJ Blocker on Thursday evening. The 6-foot, 165-pound defensive back has been committed to Utah since late June, following an official visit to check out the Utes. Blocker mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, as well as FSU Director of High...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
matadornetwork.com
Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City
“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Orem salon, day spa collapses in fire, neighboring businesses damaged
A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
