ffxnow.com
With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer
Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
ffxnow.com
Curative will close all Covid testing sites in Fairfax County by end of year
Curative is set to shut down all of its public COVID-19 testing sites in the D.C. region, including Fairfax County, by the end of the year. All six Covid public testing sites run by Curative in collaboration with Fairfax County are expected to cease operations sometime next month, a Fairfax County Health Department spokesperson confirmed to FFXnow.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
I-66 Express Lanes Fully Open Today — “The eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is on track to open on Tuesday, Nov. 22…When this final section opens, the entire 22.5-mile 66 Express Lanes corridor from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-495 will be open with tolling and HOV-2+ rules in effect.” [VDOT]
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. There are so many fun things to do over Thanksgiving Weekend. If you find yourself looking for an experience to create memories and...
ffxnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County firefighters vote to unionize for historic contract talks
Firefighters, medics and other Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department employees will have a union represent them in the county’s first collective bargaining negotiations for public workers in over 40 years. Over 800 FCFRD workers participated in a 13-day election last month to determine whether to have union representation...
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to turn one house into three on Wolf Trap area lot
A single-family house in the Wolf Trap area could be razed and replaced with three smaller homes under a development plan filed earlier this month with Fairfax County. Caliber Development is seeking to rezone the 1.14-acre site at the corner of Creek Crossing Road NE and Ridge Lane so it can be subdivided into three lots that will range from roughly 14,700 square feet to over 16,200 square feet in size, per the submitted plan.
ffxnow.com
Early voting in special election for Vienna area’s new delegate begins this week
Only a week after finalizing vote tallies from its last election, Fairfax County is gearing up to welcome back voters from several precincts for its next election. Early voting will begin Wednesday (Nov. 23) to select a successor to Mark Keam, who resigned as delegate of Virginia’s 35th House District in September. A special election will be held Jan. 10, the day before the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Volunteer opportunities for the holiday season
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I am wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving!. Whether you’re spending it with friends,...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 21-27)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Market Street in Reston Town Center (12001 Market Street) George Mason University Center for the Arts (4373 Mason Pond Dr) For full functionality of this site (such as...
ffxnow.com
Reston triathlon will return as part of new “Racing in Reston” series
Restonians can officially enjoy a series of multi-sport events for adult and youth athletes, including a Reston staple: the Reston Triathlon. CORE Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to address charitable needs, has launched “Racing in Reston,” a series of events that grows out of the popular Reston Sprint Triathlon, which started out as a singular community event in 2007.
ffxnow.com
Annual holiday parade set for Friday in Reston Town Center
Reston Town Center’s holiday parade is set for this Friday (Nov. 25), kicking off a series of holiday events for the season. The annual parade, now in its 31st year, will march down Market Street at 11 a.m. At the conclusion of the half-mile-long parade, Mr. and Mrs. Santa...
ffxnow.com
Aging Well: Giving thanks — how gratitude helps us
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. November — a month containing both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving — is an ideal time to focus on feeling thankful. Concentrating on feelings of gratitude helps you feel happier and more positive in the short and long term.
ffxnow.com
McLean Community Center hopes to reach youths with new ambassador program
The McLean Community Center is on the lookout for local teens who are in tune with what kids these days enjoy. The community center has launched a new MCC Youth Ambassador initiative that invites students from McLean and Langley high schools to provide input on and promote events at their schools and online.
ffxnow.com
Annual holiday art exhibit and gift shopping event returns to Reston
Reston Community Center will host its 24th annual gifts and shopping exhibit in early December. The Gifts from the HeART Exhibit and Holiday Gift Shopping Event will take place on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at RCC Lake Anne (1609-A Washington Plaza North). “Gifts from the HeART...
