Read full article on original website
Related
Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster
Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
homedit.com
Curtains for Sliding Glass Doors: Ideas for Inspired Design
Curtains for sliding glass doors are essential elements for the most functional home design. Window treatments for sliding doors provide privacy, allow you to control light, and give the wide glass doors a more elegant look. Curtains make sliding doors more attractive and blend with the room in a more...
birdsandblooms.com
Are American Pokeweed Berries Poisonous?
“Can you identify this berry-producing shrub that appeared in my backyard? Are the fruits bird-friendly?” asks Sharyn Madison of Cortland, New York. Melinda Myers: These beautiful mystery berries are the fruit of American pokeweed (Phytolacca americana). A visiting bird likely passed along this plant. Pokeweed berries are eaten by a variety of songbirds that hang out in thickets and woodland areas, as well as mammals, including raccoons, opossums and gray foxes. You may also find that several flies, some wasps and Halictid (sweat) bees frequently visit the flowers. However, the berries are poisonous to humans. All parts of the plant are toxic if not consumed at the right stage of growth or prepared properly.
hbsdealer.com
ABC Supply expands in Maryland
ABC Supply has opened its latest location in Havre de Grace, Md. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as...
yankodesign.com
This folding side table uses a unique mechanism to save space when not in use
Many of us probably wish we had something to put our coffee mugs or phones on beside our lounge chairs or couches. Side tables are perfect for this kind of duty, but there might also be times when you don’t want such a piece of furniture in front or beside you. Perhaps you are economizing on space, or maybe you just prefer to put everything away when you’re done using them. Whatever the reason might be, foldable tables exist for that purpose, but these form-changing pieces of furniture can be complex and are often unattractive. Of course, there are exceptions to this, and this curious side table concept is one of them, especially with its rather unconventional yet simple method of implementing that folding feature.
Comments / 0