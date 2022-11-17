Many of us probably wish we had something to put our coffee mugs or phones on beside our lounge chairs or couches. Side tables are perfect for this kind of duty, but there might also be times when you don’t want such a piece of furniture in front or beside you. Perhaps you are economizing on space, or maybe you just prefer to put everything away when you’re done using them. Whatever the reason might be, foldable tables exist for that purpose, but these form-changing pieces of furniture can be complex and are often unattractive. Of course, there are exceptions to this, and this curious side table concept is one of them, especially with its rather unconventional yet simple method of implementing that folding feature.

