Within her home community of El Dorado, the name Katie Banks-Todd is recognized by most. A 1997 product of El Dorado High School, she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree of Vocal Music Performance, then moved to New York to pursue her dreams. She performed on Broadway and on the national tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’. After her success in New York, she returned to El Dorado with new dreams; to start a family with her supportive husband Patrick, and to help young theatre students to pursue their own. She has been supporting EHS students for the past 11 years as the drama director and for the past 3 years as the director of the choir department.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO