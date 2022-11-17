Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Reba McEntire Recognizes Local Teacher
Within her home community of El Dorado, the name Katie Banks-Todd is recognized by most. A 1997 product of El Dorado High School, she graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree of Vocal Music Performance, then moved to New York to pursue her dreams. She performed on Broadway and on the national tour with ‘Phantom of the Opera’. After her success in New York, she returned to El Dorado with new dreams; to start a family with her supportive husband Patrick, and to help young theatre students to pursue their own. She has been supporting EHS students for the past 11 years as the drama director and for the past 3 years as the director of the choir department.
KAKE TV
Kenny Chesney to perform in Wichita
Country music star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to Wichita next spring. INTRUST Bank Arena announced Monday morning that Chesney's tour with Kelsea Ballerini will stop in Wichita on March 30, 2023. Ticket go on sale December 2.
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
KWCH.com
Families line up as Storytime Village hands out tablets for kids
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close. Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have six weeks to make new arrangements. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST. Evening arriving earlier can have an impact on us...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Por Fias
It’s time to check out another new restaurant that has opened in Wichita, Gorditas Por Fias. They are located in a familiar building I’ve reviewed many restaurants at 2117 E. Central. Over the years, the space has held Antojitos Salvadoreno, El Pollo Dorado, Restaurant Nicatropical, Jet BBQ, Restaurante Delicias Authentic Mexican Food, Restaurant Playa Del Carmen, El Papa Pollo, and most recently Southern Style Cafe.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 18-20)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
KAKE TV
Clothing giveaway assisting local families held Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Free clothes were available to local families in Wichita Saturday morning at a Community Blessed LLC donation giveaway. The clothing giveaway was held at the Violence Impact Center on East 21 street. The event was in collaboration with local organizations around the community, such as Community...
Updates on four Wichita restaurants: Two just opened, two opening this weekend
Prepare for more beer, pizza, coffee and mochi doughnuts in your life.
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors, the college announced Friday. The majors are music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. The school said students currently enrolled in those programs will be assisted with finding a way...
KWCH.com
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Families filled into Century II as Storytime Village distributed the free tablets donated by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Storytime Village is typically known for donating books to help encourage reading. Parents and kids started lining up at 9 am Saturday to get one of the free...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
KWCH.com
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield community is mourning the death of a man said to have brought life to the stage and who is credited for showing how to make the most out of life. Roger Moon, a retired professor at Southwestern College, died earlier this week from brain...
Looking for a job? Wichita businesses still looking for seasonal help
The holiday season is here, and many businesses are looking to bring on some extra help to handle the rush.
KWCH.com
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
