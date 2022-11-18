ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Brown Daily Herald

Brown pledges to employ union labor for projects over $25 million

With the signing of a memorandum of understanding Nov. 14, the University has committed to employing all-union labor for any construction project over $25 million for the next five years as part of an agreement with the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, according to a press release. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brown study Breathe Providence monitors local air quality

To better understand the local distribution of air quality, University researchers are setting up air pollution monitors across Providence in a study called Breathe Providence. Funded by the Clean Air Fund, the study aims to provide communities — especially those of lower socioeconomic status — with data to inform pollution reduction initiatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Siddiqui ’24: Brown should subsidize electric scooters, bikes

In 2018, Providence launched its Shared Micromobility Program to improve affordable travel by adding electric scooters and bikes to Providence's streets. Over the last few months, the number of electric bikes and scooters in Providence has increased, with two new companies joining the program in October. At the same time, Spin, another electric scooter and bike company, has expanded the number of electric bikes available in Providence, giving Brown students plenty of environmentally friendly commuting options. Electric bikes and scooters have seen wide use since being introduced in Providence, with over 600,000 Spin trips recorded in the city over the past year as of October. Currently, the price of renting electric bikes remains low at just 29 cents per minute, plus $1 to unlock for use. In order to further encourage the use of electric bikes and scooters among students, the University should work with an electric scooter company to fully subsidize the cost of riding these electric vehicles.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Volleyball falls to Yale in Ivy Tournament championship after taking down Princeton

The volleyball team (15-10, 10-4 Ivy League) earned its first victory over Princeton (21-4, 13-1) of the season in a 3-0 sweep Friday during the semi-final round of the Ivy League Tournament after losing twice to the Tigers during the regular season. But the Bears fell 3-1 to the first seed and tournament host Yale (23-2, 13-1) in the finals Saturday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI

