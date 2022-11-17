Read full article on original website
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Wichita man sentenced for murdering a teenage couple
“HELP” was written in dust on the dashboard in front of the steering wheel of an SUV where one of the victim’s bodies was found, a probable cause affidavit released by the court says.
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita. --- The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is suspected of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Wichita man sentenced to over 48 years for murder of two teens
A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to murdering two teenagers in 2021 was sentenced by a judge on Friday.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Crews battle duplex fire in southeast Wichita
Firefighters battled a southeast Wichita duplex fire Wednesday afternoon in the 21-hundred block of Pinecrast. First responders found heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
Homeless veterans village in south Wichita on hold
The pandemic has stalled plans to create a campus of cottages and services in south Wichita for homeless veterans. “We started off with a pretty ambitious plan,” said Seth Brees, board member of the nonprofit Passageways Ltd., Wichita. The vision garnered praise and pledges of donations and in-kind aid.
