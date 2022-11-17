Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents
Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
landonhomes.com
Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community
Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break
Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
fortworthreport.org
Looking for free food this Thanksgiving? Here’s how you can find help
With the cost of food increasing, purchasing the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner could hit people’s wallets harder than usual Thursday. Tarrant County residents have a variety of choices to access free food for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are a few options for you to get free food or a hot meal, plus some options for where you may volunteer:
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
advocatemag.com
Now open: Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park and gaming venue, has officially opened at The Shops at Park Lane. This is the second location of the Los Angeles-based entertainment center, which was founded by Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell in 2018. It features virtual reality, augmented reality, carnival-inspired games, arcade games, a full-service bar, food stand and lounge areas and rooms for watching sports and hosting small parties.
gptx.org
Sneak a Peek for Runners and Fast Walkers at Prairie Lights
Be the first to see the new displays at Prairie Lights 2022 as you run, jog or fast walk through the lighted park (no bikes or strollers). Registration is limited to the first 1,250 participants. Register early, event sells out fast. No walk up registration offered is 2022. Costume contests and fun galore.
Holiday season warning: Scammers heading to social media to catch their targets, BBB says
DALLAS — With the holiday season finally here, that also means scammers are out there trying to take advantage of shoppers. And one of their main places to go? Social media. Since the pandemic, shoppers remain increasingly susceptible to online retail fraud that entices shoppers with hard-to-find items, promises of low prices and easy delivery, according to reports by consumers to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
CandysDirt.com
This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates
For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
dallasexpress.com
Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React
Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
dallasexpress.com
New Mini Amusement Park Entertains Northeast Dallas
A new micro-amusement park is opening in the Dallas Shops at Park Lane, just north of Northwest Highway and east of Central Expressway. Two Bit Circus is opening this Friday, November 18, and will feature virtual reality and arcade games. The circus is located on the second level of the shopping center.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
foodgressing.com
Board & Bread in Frisco TX Offers Charcuterie Styling Workshops
a charcuterie board catering company out of Frisco, TX, offers both in-person and online charcuterie styling workshops. During these workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create and style their own charcuterie boards for family gatherings, private events, and the holidays. Board & Bread’s charcuterie board...
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Fort Worth Botanic Garden lights up season with Lightscape
The Fort Worth Botanic Garden opened its newest attraction — a bright, joyful display of lights and holiday cheer. The garden’s “Lightscape” exhibit features more than 1 million lights, Christmas decorations, fields full of light-up bluebonnets and fully decorated Japanese Gardens. The exhibit opened Nov. 18...
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
klif.com
DFW Rental Market Trending Lower
(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
