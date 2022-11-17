ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt.com

Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All

The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Escondido Open in Dallas

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Thankful for These New Restaurants

Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony

THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
THE COLONY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents

Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound is an incorporated town in Denton County, Texas, and is included in Dallas metropolitan area. This town originally housed Native Americans until raids were ended and permanent residents moved into the area in 1844. In 1961, Flower Mound officially became a town and was named as such due...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Peninsula Cottage Is The Ultimate Artist Escape

The Peninsula is such a wonderful, not-at-all-secret spot in East Dallas. There are about 280 homes and as the ultimate no-duh, it’s named The Peninsula because it’s shaped like one. It doesn’t literally jut out into the lake, but again, shape, plus its proximity to White Rock Lake.
DALLAS, TX
macaronikid.com

Neighborhood Christmas Lights Guide for the McKinney Area

Whether you have been in the area for awhile or if you're new, these are the must-see neighborhoods to check out during the holidays! Looking at Christmas lights is one of the most wholesome, frugal, and memorable ways to create long-lasting family traditions. Deerfield Neighborhood in Plano, Texas near Legacy...
MCKINNEY, TX
advocatemag.com

Now open: Two Bit Circus

Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park and gaming venue, has officially opened at The Shops at Park Lane. This is the second location of the Los Angeles-based entertainment center, which was founded by Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell in 2018. It features virtual reality, augmented reality, carnival-inspired games, arcade games, a full-service bar, food stand and lounge areas and rooms for watching sports and hosting small parties.
LOS ANGELES, CA

