Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
USA Fans Packing DFW Bars for World Cup MatchupLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All
The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
Escondido Open in Dallas
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
peoplenewspapers.com
Thankful for These New Restaurants
Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
dallasexpress.com
Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents
Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe brings pastries and brunch to Coppell
Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened its Coppell location Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe menu items include coffee, cake and pastries. It also has a location in Carrollton. 469-472-9170.
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
Tupelo Honey Adding Second Texas Restaurant
Spring of 2023 could be when this Southern kitchen begins offering scratch-made dishes.
Fort Worth weekend rodeo event to help benefit daughter of late rodeo champ
FORT WORTH, Texas — The rodeo at the Fort Worth Stockyards hopes to help raise awareness of domestic violence against men. The three-show event and competition will also help the daughter of a popular Bill Pickett Rodeo champ, whose death is believed to be a result of domestic violence.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound is an incorporated town in Denton County, Texas, and is included in Dallas metropolitan area. This town originally housed Native Americans until raids were ended and permanent residents moved into the area in 1844. In 1961, Flower Mound officially became a town and was named as such due...
CandysDirt.com
This Peninsula Cottage Is The Ultimate Artist Escape
The Peninsula is such a wonderful, not-at-all-secret spot in East Dallas. There are about 280 homes and as the ultimate no-duh, it’s named The Peninsula because it’s shaped like one. It doesn’t literally jut out into the lake, but again, shape, plus its proximity to White Rock Lake.
macaronikid.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights Guide for the McKinney Area
Whether you have been in the area for awhile or if you're new, these are the must-see neighborhoods to check out during the holidays! Looking at Christmas lights is one of the most wholesome, frugal, and memorable ways to create long-lasting family traditions. Deerfield Neighborhood in Plano, Texas near Legacy...
advocatemag.com
Now open: Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park and gaming venue, has officially opened at The Shops at Park Lane. This is the second location of the Los Angeles-based entertainment center, which was founded by Eric Gradman and Brent Bushnell in 2018. It features virtual reality, augmented reality, carnival-inspired games, arcade games, a full-service bar, food stand and lounge areas and rooms for watching sports and hosting small parties.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
Comments / 0