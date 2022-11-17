Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How Practicing Gratitude Can Lead to Happiness
Practicing gratitude can begin in childhood and be carried throughout the lifespan. Gratitude is about appreciation and focusing on what we have rather than what we don't have. Writing is a powerful way to practice gratitude. Over the years, many studies have come forth showing that having gratitude can lead...
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
momcollective.com
Gratitude Changes Everything
How can we talk about anything in November without talking about gratitude?. Thanksgiving is more than delicious turkey and warm apple pie (although they’re both good things to be grateful for!) Thanksgiving is the ultimate reminder to be grateful for all we have in our lives — our family, friends, homes, careers, and of course, our health. And the more we practice gratitude, the healthier we’ll be.
Giving Thanks: 12 Black-Owned Journals That Will Help You Start A Gratitude Practice
With Thanksgiving approaching, these Black-owned journals can help strengthen your appreciation for who you are, what you have, and how you can serve others. Multi-talented Black creative Addie Rawr is the creator behind The Great Gratitude Guided Journal, which features unique illustrated artwork and guided journal with prompts for everyday gratitude practices.
20 Wise Insights on Gratitude to Spark a Positive Mindset
Being grateful doesn't guarantee that you'll get more, only that you'll have enough.
extension.org
RFA: ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH)
ELIGIBILITY: Competitive opportunity available to ALL Land-grant universities (LGUs) (1862, 1890, 1994) by completing a simple online application. The Extension Foundation in partnership with the ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams, is offering two opportunities to apply and be selected to pilot a community development initiative in a community of their choosing. More specifically, successful applicants will have the opportunity to pilot test how Cooperative Extension can catalyze a community-driven initiative to foster entrepreneurship, workforce development, and social determinants of health using a model developed by the Innovation Collective and supported by a corporate partnership. The Innovation Collective is already showing success in Idaho, Florida, and Texas as measured by the number of attendees at community events and start-up businesses formed.
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness
Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
Espinosa: Tips to help with addiction recovery during the holidays
The holidays are usually a time for celebration and feelings of joy. The idea of getting together with family, living out traditions, and taking much needed R&R are some of the best parts of the ...
psychologytoday.com
Gratitude Can Promote Healthy Workplaces
A body of evidence finds "an attitude of gratitude" promotes health and well-being. Research also shows that encouraging gratitude in the workplace may support a healthy working environment. Workplace leaders should express gratitude to their employees and create time and space in the workday for gratitude. As we head into...
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
Tips to Help Find Happiness (even when dealing with depression)
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. If you are feeling down or depressed for more days than not,...
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Fast Company
Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
Good News Network
A Good Night’s Sleep Really Does Make Us Happier – By Dampening Negative Emotions
A good night sleep really can make us happier—because the brain triages emotions, solidifying the storage of positive emotions while dampening the negative ones—according to a new study. Mental health issues can be squashed during sleep, including chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and panic. Researchers at the Department of...
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Spirituality
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
Comfort Zone Awareness
Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?
What Happens To Our Sense Of Touch As We Age?
Aging brings many changes. Our skin may lose elasticity and our cognitive functions become less nimble. But how does aging affects our sense of touch?
