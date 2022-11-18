Read full article on original website
RFA: ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams: Resilient Economies and Community Health (REACH)
The Extension Foundation in partnership with the ECOP Health and Workforce Program Action Teams, is offering two opportunities to apply and be selected to pilot a community development initiative in a community of their choosing. More specifically, successful applicants will have the opportunity to pilot test how Cooperative Extension can catalyze a community-driven initiative to foster entrepreneurship, workforce development, and social determinants of health using a model developed by the Innovation Collective and supported by a corporate partnership. The Innovation Collective is already showing success in Idaho, Florida, and Texas as measured by the number of attendees at community events and start-up businesses formed.
Greene Early College observes National Hispanic Heritage Month
Students at Greene Early College observed National Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing family stories and playing the Mexican version of bingo. Coordinated by Lenoir Community College Liaison Pamela Gonzalez and GEC’s Counselor LaKeisha Barnes, the observance took place with each grade during Cougar Compass, a time each day immediately following lunch where presentations focus on basic life skills, academics, social and emotional learning. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the emphasis was...
