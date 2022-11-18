Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweets
A WWE star has reacted to Braun Strowman’s controversial tweets. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman took to social media to brag about his performance against Omos and talk down to “flippy floppers” who work a different style from the two giants. Some fellow wrestlers like Mustafa...
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
wrestletalk.com
Several Betrayals During AEW Full Gear Match
There were several betrayals during one match on tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear when two factions squared off. On tonight’s AEW pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear (November 19) after a massive match, a champion was finally able to retain their title. Within the big match, several betrayals within the...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero During AEW Full Gear
Eddie Guerrero won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his incredible talent and amazing personality. Tonight, Latino Heat got a huge tribute from his wife. AEW paid tribute to Guerrero in a major way ahead of Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship defense against Nyla Rose. The challenger entered the ring sat in a low-rider, with Vickie Guerrero beside her, clad in an “I’m Your Papi” shirt.
wrestletalk.com
Former ROH Name Backstage At IMPACT Over Drive
A former Ring of Honor name was spotted backstage at the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view tonight (November 18). There was a well known former booker backstage for IMPACT Wrestling’s recent Over Drive pay-per-view, working as a producer. According to a report from PWInsider, backstage at the event, former Ring of...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Explains Why He No Longer Wrestles Full-Time
Former WWE star Santino Marella has explained why he stepped away from the ring, effectively retiring from in-ring competition. Marella initially announced his retirement from wrestling in 2014 while still with WWE. The star returned to the ring after his WWE release in 2016, but only wrestled sporadically, never making...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Teases Needing ‘Just One More’ In The Company
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have returned to the companyy. From Dakota Kai at SummerSlam to Mia Yim on November 7, there have been a lot of released stars that have returned, and even more that have been speculated. One such...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Credits Britt Baker With ‘Carrying Her’ During AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as legendary for many fans as she paved the way for future female pro wrestlers. Following a 5-year hiatus from in-ring competition, Saraya made her return to the ring during the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Saraya also credited Britt Baker for carrying her during AW Full Gear.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Teases A Championship Match Against Former Stablemate
A huge WWE name has teased a championship match against a former stablemate. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins has been a part of several factions before his singles run. One of those factions was The Authority, which Seth Rollins famously betrayed The Shield to join. Jamie Noble and Joey...
Fightful
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
wrestletalk.com
Raw Star Addresses Criticisms Of WWE Character
Nikki Cross has addressed criticism surrounding her previous ‘Nikki ASH’ gimmick, following the return of her old character. In June 2021, Nikki debuted a new character with superhero-esque gear, named Nikki ASH. The ‘A.S.H’ stood for ‘Almost A Superhero’, with her character being more comical than her previous Nikki Cross gimmick.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Breaks Silence On Backstage Fight At AEW All Out
For the last few months the wrestling world has been talking a lot about CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since All Out, but he did recently returned to CFFC to do commentary.
wrestletalk.com
WWE References Braun Strowman Social Media Drama On SmackDown
After some questionable social media takes recently on Twitter, Braun Strowman had his words provided back to him tonight on SmackDown. Whether or not he will be forced to eat them however remains to be seen as he rolls into the semi-final in the SmackDown World Cup. Earlier when a...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Romance Angle Kicks Off On SmackDown
On WWE SmackDown, a new romance angle kicked off between two popular WWE stars after one has recently returned to the company. After teasing a potential romance angle incoming, Emma was spotted finally finding the guy she was looking for in a backstage scene last week on SmackDown. Approaching Madcap...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Asks Tony Khan For Match With Celebrity
A top AEW star has asked Tony Khan for a match with a celebrity. TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been the star that All Elite Wrestling calls upon for their celebrity spots. From her debut teaming with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to her most recent alliance with rapper Trina, Cargill has been the most reliable performer to interact with celebrities in AEW.
