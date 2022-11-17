ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BJU renews Pettit’s contract with widespread support

Following overwhelming shows of support from students, parents, faculty, alumni and community members, the Bob Jones University Board of Trustees renewed Steve Pettit’s three-year contract as president on Thursday. This vote, which supported Pettit by an overwhelming majority, marks the second time the Board has voted to renew his...
