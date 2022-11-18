Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Shane McMahon ‘Doesn’t Know How To Wrestle’ Says Ex-WWE Star
Former WWE Tag Team champion René Duprée has lambasted Shane McMahon for his wrestling style, and overall approach towards wrestling. Duprée is a two-time champion in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship with Sylvain Grenier in 2003, and the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kenzo Suzuki in 2004.
Planned Final Member Of Women’s WarGames Match Revealed
The planned final member of the Women’s WarGames match has been revealed. The Women’s WarGames match is set to pit Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and a fifth member yet to be determined.
WWE Files New Trademark Related To Recently Returning Star
WWE has filed a new trademark related to a recently returning star, per the USPTO. In recent weeks on SmackDown, WWE began airing vignettes for the return of the Viking Raiders. The vignette featured a mysterious woman branding Erik and Ivar with their viking war paint, before ending with the...
Current AEW Star Claims John Cena Refused To Lose To Him In WWE
An AEW star has claimed that John Cena refused to lose to him when it came to cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Jack Swagger (AEW’s Jake Hager) had won the briefcase during the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. There was...
Predicting The Card For WWE NXT Deadline
The final NXT premium live event is set to take place in December. NXT holds it’s first ever Deadline event, and the show is set to feature a lot of big matches. WWE recently announced the debut of the Iron Survivor Challenge, which will put 5 NXT stars in a match for a title opportunity.
New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. On November 8 edition of WWE NXT, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons came up short in their bid for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Following the...
WWE Undoes Name Change For Raw Star?
WWE has now seemingly reversed the name change for a recently returned Raw star. Mia Yim returned to WWE alongside the OC on the November 7 episode of Raw, as their answer to the ‘Rhea Problem’. In interviews since, Gallows, Anderson and AJ Styles have referred to Mia...
WWE Star Gets New Look
A WWE star has received a new look after recent indication that he would be undergoing a character reboot. After previously causing a stir with a cryptic Tweet, a WWE star has returned to action with a new look, somewhat similar to an old look. Akira Tozawa had been floundering...
WWE Star Considered For Major MCU Movie Role
A WWE star was considered for a major MCU movie role. In 2014, former multi-time WWE world champion Batista starred in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy film as Drax The Destroyer. Since then, he has starred in another movies under the role, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol....
WWE Star Challenges Elon Musk To A Match
After his already tumultuous week, now a WWE star has challenged embattled Twitter owner to a match. Could Elon Musk join the ranks of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to become the latest celeb to hop into a WWE ring?. I mean, probably not but it didn’t stop one NXT...
AEW Star Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Event
AEW star Darby Allin has been announced to take part in the Great Muta’s retirement match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 22. Earlier this year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Japanese wrestling icon the Great Muta reunited with AEW’s Sting. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that the...
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
Returning WWE Star Says It’s An Honor To Be Placed In Big Spot
A returning WWE star says it’s an honor to have a new role with the company. On the November 7 edition of Raw, Mia Yim made her WWE return to align with The O.C. to solve their Rhea Ripley problem with The Judgment Day. Yim spent several years with...
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
Next Championship Contenders Revealed On WWE NXT
In the opening segment on WWE NXT, the next in line for a championship opportunity seemed to be made clear as a feud kicked up again. With Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, the WWE NXT Women’s Champions having retained their titles against the since dissolved tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, it seems Toxic Attraction is back for another turn.
Main Roster Star Moved To NXT With Insane Gimmick Change
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) the weeks long mystery of the identity of the sneaky vandal calling themselves SCRYPTS was revealed. When SCRYPTS made their bold entrance in ring attire covering most of their body and face it could be easy to miss who the acrobatic star might be… until looking a bit closer it became clear who it was!
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
AEW To Air Footage During Dynamite Of Incident Involving Top Star
AEW has confirmed that they will air footage of an incident that recently took place involving a rapper and one of AEW’s top names. The TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, has been involved in a Twitter feud with Bow Wow over the last few weeks. The feud seemingly culminated face...
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
