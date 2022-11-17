Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
georgetowner.com
Mapping Georgetown: Thanksgiving Tribute to the Fallen
How bittersweet a holiday is Thanksgiving? We love those around us while mourning those we’ve lost. The love in our hearts is a reflection of the appreciation we feel from our deepest gratitude. We begin our holiday season with Thanksgiving thoughts of gratefulness. This Mapping Georgetown story from our...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
shutter16.com
The War and Treaty Give DC A Night Of Music, Love and Dancing
The War and Treaty Give DC A Night Of Music, Love and Dancing. What’s up everyone, it’s Derek here! I’m back again with another night of music in Washington, DC. It also happens that DC used to be home of the featured artists of the evening. For...
georgetowner.com
Dumbarton Oaks, According to Dr. Batsaki
“What is this place?” pondered Dr. Yota Batsaki when she first encountered Dumbarton Oaks, the Harvard University-owned research institute, museum and garden on 32nd Street in Georgetown. Did anything tie together its Byzantine and pre-Columbian art collections and its specialized library, focusing on those disparate cultures and also on garden design?
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Hilltop
Young Guru: How the Howard Alumnus and GRAMMY-Winning Mixer Became One of The Most Reliable Sound Engineers in Hip-Hop
With classics like “The Blueprint” by Jay-Z, “The College Dropout” by Kanye West and “8 Mile” by Eminem, being some of the few stand-out titles the DJ has touched, it is no doubt that he is one of the most respected engineers in recent hip-hop history, but how did Young Guru go from walking the yard to being one of hip-hop’s most trusted engineers? Hard work for sure, but a vision at a young age and passion for music is what got him to the top of the industry.
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
fox5dc.com
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
Tupac Shakur's teenage home in Baltimore up for sale
Tupac Shakur's childhood home is going on sale. It's where he fell in love with poetry and writing, and went to the Baltimore School for the Arts.
WTOP
Churches and police exchange gift cards for guns before the holidays
Members of Zion Church and First Baptist Church of Glenarden worked hand-in-hand with the Prince George’s County Police Department to collect guns in Saturday’s 10th annual gun buyback event. On the grounds of First Baptist, people brought their unloaded firearms in their cars and were greeted by police...
alxnow.com
Alexandria holding lottery for new affordable condos in Potomac Yard
The City of Alexandria will select nine locals via lottery for a chance to buy one of the handful of affordable condos built near the new Potomac Yard Metro station. The units are committed affordable units — part of a trade for extra density from new development — in the Dylan Condominiums development at 701 and 737 Swann Avenue.
whatsupmag.com
Homemade, Fresh & Original at Miss Shirley’s Café
Miss Shirley’s Café in Annapolis distinguishes itself from other restaurants with its high-quality breakfast and brunch offerings. Count shrimp and grits, called Get Your Grits On, among customer favorites. So is Chicken ’N Cheddar Green Onion Waffles. “There are not many breakfast, brunch, and lunch places in...
dcnewsnow.com
Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth shelter in need
Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together We Can. Nonprofit donates to Prince George’s County youth …. Promise Place, an at-risk youth shelter in Prince George’s County, got a big donation from the nonprofit group Together...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway gives a bit of relief this Thanksgiving
Times are tough, and many wallets are taking a hit due to inflation pressures and increased food costs. Some found a bit of relief in a line of cars that extended down a stretch of Allentown Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday afternoon. Folks waited and drove through...
Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times
SILVER SPRING, MD – A man wanted for robbing the same Mexican restaurant six times. This week, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. “Since July, the same suspect has burglarized the restaurant on six occasions. In each burglary, the suspect jumps over a fence to enter the restaurant and steals property,” police said. “Detectives reviewed surveillance cameras and obtained a description of the suspect.” The The post Police in Silver Spring say this guy robbed same Tex-Mexican restaurant six times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Ed Reed Foundation provides families in need with free Thanksgiving meals
Families in need across Baltimore will receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Ed Reed Foundation. For the 17th consecutive year, the foundation is providing meals to families from partner schools and community organizations. They will receive turkeys, fresh produce, pies and all the trimmings to enjoy at home with their loved ones.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
ARISE Guaranteed Income Program Sees 4,149 Applications
More than 4,100 hopeful residents applied for a new guaranteed income pilot program called Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE), which is set to provide residents with payments of $500 per month for two years, no strings attached. Of the 4,149 applications received, just 170 will receive...
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
