Velodyne Lidar and GreenValley International to collaborate for 3D mapping solutions
Velodyne Lidar and GreenValley International to collaborate for 3D mapping solutions. SAN JOSE, Calif, November 17, 2022 – Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to GreenValley International for handheld, mobile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) 3D mapping solutions, including in GPS-denied environments. Velodyne is already shipping sensors to GreenValley as part of this agreement.
The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today
While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day of Cyber Week.
First quantum- safe link between Singapore and Europe to be developed by SpeQtral and RHEA Group
First quantum- safe link between Singapore and Europe to be developed by SpeQtral and RHEA Group. Under the strategic partnership, RHEA System Luxembourg will leverage SpeQtral’s quantum satellite that will be launched in 2024 to build a quantum safe link between Singapore and Europe. SINGAPORE, 16 November 2022 –...
ITRI AI Aquarium enables gaze tracking and interactive information display of marine life information
ITRI AI Aquarium enables gaze tracking and interactive information display of marine life information. ITRI Named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree. Nov 21, 2022 – ITRI today announced that it has been named one of the CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honorees for its AI Aquarium. This is the 10th award that ITRI has collected from CES since its first participation in 2018. The awarded innovation will be exhibited in early January at ITRI’s pavilion at CES 2023, the largest in-person, audited business event to take place in the U.S. since early 2020.
FCC Releases New National Broadband Maps
FCC Releases New National Broadband Maps. A First Step Toward Building Comprehensive, Standardized Maps of Broadband Availability Throughout the U.S. WASHINGTON, DC, November 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission today released a pre-production draft of its new National Broadband Map. The map will display specific location-level information about broadband services available throughout the country – a significant step forward from the census block level data previously collected. This release of the draft map kicks off the public challenge processes that will play a critical role in improving the accuracy of the map. An accurate map is an important resource for targeting funding and other efforts to bring broadband to unserved and underserved communities.
