FCC Releases New National Broadband Maps. A First Step Toward Building Comprehensive, Standardized Maps of Broadband Availability Throughout the U.S. WASHINGTON, DC, November 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission today released a pre-production draft of its new National Broadband Map. The map will display specific location-level information about broadband services available throughout the country – a significant step forward from the census block level data previously collected. This release of the draft map kicks off the public challenge processes that will play a critical role in improving the accuracy of the map. An accurate map is an important resource for targeting funding and other efforts to bring broadband to unserved and underserved communities.

