Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
Angus Crichton facing two-game suspension following controversial World Cup final incident

Angus Crichton looks set to miss the start of the 2023 NRL season, after he was handed a two-game suspension for a controversial incident in the Rugby League World Cup final. The 26-year-old was sin-binned in the second-half of Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa, after a stray elbow collected Chanel Harris-Tavita in the head and led to the utility being taken from the field with a concussion.
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar

Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
No beer at the World Cup? Explaining Qatar's controversial alcohol rules for 2022

It seems the officials overseeing plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have not quenched their thirst when it comes to making major late changes to tournament plans. The 100-days-to-go countdown was primed to commence when the decision to move the host nation’s opening Group A game against Ecuador was shifted from November 21 to November 20, so it could also be the first game of the competition.
Qatar vs Ecuador final score, result: World Cup off and running as Valencia double downs sorry hosts

Enner Valencia scored a first-half double as Ecuador overwhelmed hosts Qatar on their way to a routine 2-0 win in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Valencia had an early header ruled out for a marginal offside call against teammate Michael Estrada, via a questionable VAR review, but he did not have to wait long to celebrate after winning and coolly converting a 16th-minute penalty.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup

Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.

