Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?
The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
Angus Crichton facing two-game suspension following controversial World Cup final incident
Angus Crichton looks set to miss the start of the 2023 NRL season, after he was handed a two-game suspension for a controversial incident in the Rugby League World Cup final. The 26-year-old was sin-binned in the second-half of Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa, after a stray elbow collected Chanel Harris-Tavita in the head and led to the utility being taken from the field with a concussion.
Australia World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: will Souttar start for the Socceroos?
Australia face a tough assignment against defending champions France in their opening World Cup match, but it is a familiar one for the Socceroos. In a repeat of their opening match at the last World Cup, at Russia in 2018, the Socceroos will be looking to go one better than their narrow 2-1 defeat last time.
When is USA's first World Cup soccer game? Date, time, and opponent as USMNT starts Qatar 2022 group stage
After disappointingly missing out on the 2018 tournament, the USA men's national team will return to FIFA's most prestigious competition as they get set to take part in the 2022 World Cup. The event will be hosted in Qatar, and the USA will start the competition in Group B after...
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
World Cup 2022: England, Wales and others back down over armband row – live
A joint statement from England, Wales and five other European nations says they will not wear the OneLove armband in Qatar
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
When is the World Cup final? 2022 Date, kick off time as FIFA champion to be crowned in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup final is a global event, and one of the most-watched sporting events across the world. For the 2022 World Cup, that will be no different, although the timing will be unusual as the final in Qatar will be staged during the run-up to the December holiday season.
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar
Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
Record of World Cup host nations: How many times has a country won the FIFA tournament they hosted?
For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the 2022 tournament will be played in the Middle East. Qatar controversially earned hosting rights over a decade ago and 2022 will also mark their team's first appearance in the finals. Host nations have historically performed quite well in the tournament...
When is the next World Cup? Details on 2026 FIFA men's tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, as 32 nations will vie for the prestigious championship in Qatar. Once that tournament concludes, all the attention will turn to the following FIFA main event, which is scheduled for the summer of 2026. The first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930,...
Qatari police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha has turned into a chaotic scene on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans are pushing and shoving against police lines to enter the venue
2022 World Cup preview: Marc Stein breaks down USA, Messi and Ronaldo, Qatar controversy & more
The world's biggest sporting event is finally here at the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Over the next month, 32 nations will compete for ultimate bragging rights with defending champion France looking to defend its title from 2018. As millions across the globe tune in, Marc Stein...
What does Tim Cahill do now? Why the former Socceroos, Everton striker is in Qatar for the World Cup
It can be felt in the air whenever a World Cup is approaching. When World Cup sticker books and wall charts fill the newsagents, memories of past tournaments are thrust to the front of football fans' minds. For Socceroos supporters, few memories play back sweeter than Tim Cahill's classic strike...
No beer at the World Cup? Explaining Qatar's controversial alcohol rules for 2022
It seems the officials overseeing plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have not quenched their thirst when it comes to making major late changes to tournament plans. The 100-days-to-go countdown was primed to commence when the decision to move the host nation’s opening Group A game against Ecuador was shifted from November 21 to November 20, so it could also be the first game of the competition.
Qatar vs Ecuador final score, result: World Cup off and running as Valencia double downs sorry hosts
Enner Valencia scored a first-half double as Ecuador overwhelmed hosts Qatar on their way to a routine 2-0 win in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Valencia had an early header ruled out for a marginal offside call against teammate Michael Estrada, via a questionable VAR review, but he did not have to wait long to celebrate after winning and coolly converting a 16th-minute penalty.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
