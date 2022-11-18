Sam Gaze didn’t follow the well-trodden European path to professional cycling. Growing up in rural New Zealand meant he had a very different journey to the top level mountain biking. As a member of UCI team Alpecin-Deceuninck for the last three seasons, his success has been far from linear. So how did a kid who grew up on a farm in New Zealand become an international mountain bike sensation? From his home in Girona, Sam recalls, “My first memory was a [Yamaha] PeeWee 50 motorbike that I got from my dad when I was three years old. On the weekends, I'd follow my dad around who was a keen amateur cyclist in New Zealand. I sort of idolised him. As long as I've known, Dad was always my hero on the bike.” Throughout our time with Sam, it’s clear his dad played a huge part in getting him to the start line of many of Sam’s races and picking up the pieces when it didn’t go to plan. Seeing his dad race on the amateur circuit ignited a passion to follow in his father’s footsteps.

