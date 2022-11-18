ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Finally won a match as a dad" - Nadal equals Federer's and Djokovic's milestone of winning as a father

Rafael Nadal became a father recently and he finally got to win a match in that capacity after he defeated non-father Ruud at the ATP Finals. Nadal played his best tennis since Wimbledon, producing 16 aces and a total of 37 winners, earning him the victory. Nadal's outstanding performance and strong numbers helped him ease up a bith and the improved mood was visible after the match:
Netherlands defence brings best chance to finally win World Cup, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The current Netherlands side are capable of doing what the 1998 team should have, and finally winning the World Cup, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The former Chelsea forward believes they are much more than “dark horses”.Hasselbaink was part of the squad that went so close in 1998, only losing to Ronaldo’s Brazil in the semi-finals on penalties, and says French clubmates told him that they were glad they didn’t have to play the Dutch. While that speaks to the immense quality of that Netherlands team, Hasselbaink believes that this side can go further.“I do think they have got...
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA

As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
Stunter “Lukey” Luke Follacchio To Retire At Australian WSBK Round

After an endlessly entertaining 2022 Superbike World Championship (WSBK) season, the series will wrap up the year at Australia’s Phillip Island Circuit. WSBK isn’t the only one fixing to bid farewell, though. Professional Stunt Rider “Lukey” Luke Follacchio will perform his final show at the event before formally retiring.
Video: Sam Gaze's Journey From Rural New Zealand to Becoming a World Champion

Sam Gaze didn’t follow the well-trodden European path to professional cycling. Growing up in rural New Zealand meant he had a very different journey to the top level mountain biking. As a member of UCI team Alpecin-Deceuninck for the last three seasons, his success has been far from linear. So how did a kid who grew up on a farm in New Zealand become an international mountain bike sensation? From his home in Girona, Sam recalls, “My first memory was a [Yamaha] PeeWee 50 motorbike that I got from my dad when I was three years old. On the weekends, I'd follow my dad around who was a keen amateur cyclist in New Zealand. I sort of idolised him. As long as I've known, Dad was always my hero on the bike.” Throughout our time with Sam, it’s clear his dad played a huge part in getting him to the start line of many of Sam’s races and picking up the pieces when it didn’t go to plan. Seeing his dad race on the amateur circuit ignited a passion to follow in his father’s footsteps.

