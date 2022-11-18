ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Women's Volleyball Downed by #2 San Diego, 3-1

MALIBU, Calif. — After an exciting 25-22 first set win to open the match against #2-ranked West Coast Conference opponent San Diego, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 to finish on Senior Day. Seniors Isabel Zelaya, Kayleigh Hames and Riley Patterson were honored prior to...
Freshmen Lead Waves to Strong Day Two at Utah Tech Invitational

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program got contributions from a host of freshmen on Friday as the Waves completed the middle day of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelim session, AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor...
Waves Drop High-Scoring GCC Tourney Game to UCI

SANTA BARBARA, California – Despite one of its best offensive showings of the year, the Pepperdine men's water polo team saw its season come to an end on Friday evening, as the Waves lost 19-18 to UC Irvine in the opening match of the Golden Coast Conference Tournament. The...
Women's Basketball Defeats UC Riverside in Consolation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Pepperdine women's basketball team earned its first win of the season 3, 413 miles from home, taking a 67-58 win over fellow SoCal school UC Riverside and earning the consolation prize in the 2022 Great Alaska Shootout. Sophomore Helena Friend helped spark the Waves off the bench with career highs in both points (12) and steals (two).
Waves Drop in Heartbreak OT Loss to La Salle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – Jane Nwaba and Marly Walls of the Pepperdine women's basketball team collected their first double-doubles, but the Waves dropped an overtime contest against La Salle 83-81 in the first game of the Great Alaska Shootout at the Alaska Airlines Center on Friday night. The Waves (0-3)...
Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23

The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million

2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries

CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
