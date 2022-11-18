Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Volleyball Downed by #2 San Diego, 3-1
MALIBU, Calif. — After an exciting 25-22 first set win to open the match against #2-ranked West Coast Conference opponent San Diego, the Pepperdine women's volleyball team was downed, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 to finish on Senior Day. Seniors Isabel Zelaya, Kayleigh Hames and Riley Patterson were honored prior to...
pepperdinewaves.com
Freshmen Lead Waves to Strong Day Two at Utah Tech Invitational
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive program got contributions from a host of freshmen on Friday as the Waves completed the middle day of the Utah Tech Invitational at the UTU HPC Pool. MEET RECAP. In the morning prelim session, AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor...
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Drop High-Scoring GCC Tourney Game to UCI
SANTA BARBARA, California – Despite one of its best offensive showings of the year, the Pepperdine men's water polo team saw its season come to an end on Friday evening, as the Waves lost 19-18 to UC Irvine in the opening match of the Golden Coast Conference Tournament. The...
pepperdinewaves.com
Women's Basketball Defeats UC Riverside in Consolation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Pepperdine women's basketball team earned its first win of the season 3, 413 miles from home, taking a 67-58 win over fellow SoCal school UC Riverside and earning the consolation prize in the 2022 Great Alaska Shootout. Sophomore Helena Friend helped spark the Waves off the bench with career highs in both points (12) and steals (two).
pepperdinewaves.com
Waves Drop in Heartbreak OT Loss to La Salle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – Jane Nwaba and Marly Walls of the Pepperdine women's basketball team collected their first double-doubles, but the Waves dropped an overtime contest against La Salle 83-81 in the first game of the Great Alaska Shootout at the Alaska Airlines Center on Friday night. The Waves (0-3)...
suunews.net
Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23
The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
luxury-houses.net
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million
2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
KUTV
Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of family fight, ramming into St. George police car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One police cruiser was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries during a chase and search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges in St. George. Officers from the St. George Police Department were called out to a family fight in a townhome complex...
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
