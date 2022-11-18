River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date

In April, What Now Los Angeles reported that Orange County’s River Jetty Restaurant Group would be opening a handful of establishments: A Crystal Cove in Newport Coast, located at 7864 E. Coast Hwy.; A Sunset, and A PCH. Regarding the latter two restaurants, WNLA explained in April, “limited information [had] been revealed about either business.”

Now, determined information has become available, revealing that A PCH will debut at the 2nd & PCH center — 6400 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803 . The plaza, nestled next door to the marina, serves as home to a number of upscale eateries and retail outposts.

Contrary to an OC Register article published in May which detailed the project opening in the fall, A PCH will launch in the spring of 2023 , according to Katie Braunstein of the River Jetty Restaurant Group via Long Beach’s Press-Telegram .

What’s more, RJRG will also open A Sunset in West Hollywood “right on Sunset Boulevard, kind of across the street from where the old Tower Records was,” explains Co-Partner Jordan Otterbein . This location was slated to open by the end of the year, though it’s unclear if that has changed.

Otterbein continues, “My partner [movie producer Joseph “McG” Nichol ] has his office right across the street…and he is really excited to finally have a restaurant in L.A.”

“A” restaurant — originally referred to as The Arches — was founded by John Vilelle and James Sturgeon around 1925, “the same year Coast Highway opened up from Huntington Beach to Newport Beach.”

The company’s website explains, “Beginning as a basic roadside diner, the restaurant and its menu flourished together, featuring steak, seafood, and celebrities in the ’40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, and was touted for its French food by the early 1970s. And while its appearance and function has changed over time, its commitment to customer and community has not.”

