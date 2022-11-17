Read full article on original website
Related
Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising
As retailers head into the thick of holiday selling, uncertainty over how the season will play out is at its apogee. Across the board, retailers have cited a slowdown in spending since October, compounding what’s been a year of angst over bloated inventories; labor shortages; inflation; stock market volatility; declining savings, and a shift to greater spending on experiences and essentials like food, travel and restaurants, and less on discretionary items such as fashion.
emsnow.com
Regulatory Alert – Broad-Spectrum AI and Cybersecurity Laws in European Union Could Disrupt Businesses
In recent years the European Union has developed several regulations and directives that will, or do, impact innovations in the semiconductor industry related to artificial intelligence (AI) and data aggregation and transmission. AI technology is spreading into all aspects of the semiconductor business and appears almost weekly in our industry’s...
New Social Commerce Platform Popseekl Is Niche and Community-minded
MILAN — Social commerce is a reality already embedded in the purchasing cycle that will generate about $724 billion in 2022, according to Statista, which forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 30.8 percent until 2030, to approximately $6.2 trillion. Yet users’ daily experience buying products on Instagram or...
Comments / 0