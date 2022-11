Toni Monette comes to UNO with a wealth of experience related to civic engagement, voter engagement, and volunteerism. Monette graduated from UNO in May 2012 with a degree in Political Science and has worked in many positions aligning with civic engagement, coordination, and nonprofits. As an undergraduate student at UNO, Monette was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and actively participated in community service. She truly understands how civic engagement and service impact the overall student experience and competitive advantage.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO