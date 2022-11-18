ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Should Nebraska require the use of slug guns?

I’m finishing up my deer camp. Good luck to all the firearms hunters out there. You don’t often hear about anyone talking about using slug guns for deer hunting in Nebraska, but I got to thinking about this topic while watching for deer the last few days. I think there may be some practical applications for slug guns in the Cornhusker state.
WOWT

Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

No nitrate police: State and local regulators can’t, or won’t, stop our drinking water from getting worse

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -The farmer was growing impatient. He and dozens of other central Nebraska farmers had gathered for mandatory training in Columbus a few weeks before last Christmas. In response to high nitrate levels, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District had designated a “Phase 3 area.” That led to new requirements – like this training to help farmers manage their nitrogen fertilizer use.
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
KETV.com

Nebraska LGBTQ Community reacts to Colorado Nightclub Shooting

Nebraska LGBTQ organizations are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Saturday. Police say a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 before being subdued by patrons at 'Club Q' in Colorado Springs. In a post on Facebook, OutNebraska writes "we are absolutely heartbroken...
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
WOWT

48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
klkntv.com

48-year-old Nebraska inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, authorities said. Antoine Young, 48, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. But his cause of death has not been determined. Young was serving a life sentence...
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning. Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on...
WOWT

Pursuit in York County ends in deadly crash

A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for unemployment after leaving her job. Gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Wind chills in the teens and single digits this morning, afternoon highs only around 30 degrees. Nebraska efforts to ease worker...
