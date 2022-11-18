A Florida judge blocked Ron DeSantis's Stope WOKE Act for colleges, calling it a 'positively dystopian' violation of free speech

Read full article on original website
Huff Harold
5d ago
And just like Trump this man has RACIST supporters who are willing to stand by his side as he continues to make costly decisions that they will pay for yearly.
Reply(1)
16
yes ma'am
5d ago
where are all the people who yell about "protect the 1st amendment", and here you have 'trump lite' trying to trample ALL OVER IT because he doesn't like what people smarter than him have to say! these fools are cherry picking the constitution like it's the Bible! sad.
Reply(10)
33
Michael Barbour
4d ago
Republicans....I have the right to say what I want whether it's true or not. Also Republicans. You can't talk about that. 2 faced hypocrisy is what they're about.
Reply
5
Comments / 40