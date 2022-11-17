WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement has been convicted of several federal charges. Prosecutors say she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Riley June Williams was found guilty Monday of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury deadlocked on two other charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi’s office suite during the insurrection. The jury also failed to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO