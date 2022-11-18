Read full article on original website
#10 Men's Basketball Plays for Maui Title Today vs. #14 Arizona
Game #7: #14 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) vs. #10 Creighton Bluejays (6-0) Wednesday, Nov. 23 • 4:00 p.m. CT • Maui, Hawaii • Lahaina Civic Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. • No. 10 Creighton (6-0) meets No. 14...
#16 Bluejay Women's Basketball Faces Omaha on Tuesday
Omaha, Neb. -- The 16th ranked Creighton Women's Basketball team play its fourth road game in the first five contests of the 2022-23 season as the Bluejays take on Omaha on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:05 p.m. #16 Creighton (4-0) at Omaha (3-1) 11/22: - 7:05 p.m. Twitter: @CreightonWBB. Series...
#10 Men's Basketball Falls in Maui Thriller to #14 Arizona
MAUI, Hawaii -- A game-ending 12-2 run wasn't enough as the No. 10 Creighton men's basketball team fell 81-79 in the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational to No. 14 Arizona. The Wildcats improve to 6-0 on the season, while Creighton suffered its first loss to drop to...
#10 Men's Basketball Wins Maui Opener vs. #21 Texas Tech
Box Score MAUI, Hawaii -- Sophomores Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander and Ryan Nembhard combined for 51 points as No. 10 Creighton defeated 76-65 No. 21 Texas Tech to open play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday morning at the Lahaina Civic Center. The Bluejays improved to 5-0 with...
CU In The Final! Men's Basketball Takes Down #9 Arkansas
MAUI, Hawaii -- No. 10 Creighton improved to 6-0 with a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the second round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Combined with Monday's win over No. 21, it's the first time in program history that Creighton has beaten ranked teams on consecutive days.
Top 10 Battle vs. #9 Arkansas Up Next in Maui For Men's Hoops
Game #6: #9 Arkansas (4-0) vs. #10 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) Tuesday, Nov. 22 • 7:00 p.m. CT • Maui, Hawaii • Lahaina Civic Center. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | ARK NOTES (PDF) |. • No. 10 Creighton (5-0)...
