MAUI, Hawaii -- No. 10 Creighton improved to 6-0 with a 90-87 win over No. 9 Arkansas in the second round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Combined with Monday's win over No. 21, it's the first time in program history that Creighton has beaten ranked teams on consecutive days.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO