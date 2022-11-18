Read full article on original website
Defence satellites, weather radars and drones lead to major meteorite find
Nine years after a six-tonne asteroid crashed through the Earth’s atmosphere over South Australia, researchers have used a combination of defence satellites, weather radars and drones to locate the largest meteorite-strewn area in Australia since the Murchison meteorite fall in 1969. A team of researchers from Curtin University, Monash...
New UC3M R+D+i map in the area of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has prepared a new knowledge map in which it identifies the University’s national and international research activity, patents and other research results in the field of semiconductor and microelectronics technologies. This R+D+i map shows the research lines and innovation capabilities of 11...
Highly Cited Researchers Ranking 2022: Six researchers at the University of Freiburg are among the most cited worldwide
Ranking recognizes researchers whose publications receive significant attention in the field. Six scientists from the University of Freiburg are among the 7,200 authors worldwide who have been cited most frequently in their fields of research over the past decade. Three of them conduct research at the Medical Center - University of Freiburg. The company Clarivate Analytics annually honors the "Highly Cited Researchers" and is considered an important indicator of the influence of scientists and their publications. The ranking is based on an evaluation of the most frequently cited papers in the "Web of Science" literature database.
Fusion surprises and COVID scars: News from the College
Here’s a batch of fresh news and announcements from across Imperial. From research into how ions behave in fusion reactions, to a study on why some people develop scar tissue in their lungs following severe COVID-19 infection, here is some quick-read news from across the College. Fusion surprises. Ions...
EINC Research Building is being officially inaugurated
Heidelberg scientists work on and with novel computing technologies at the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing. The new building for the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing (EINC) at Heidelberg University - a separate research building for work on and with pioneering new computing technologies - is about to be officially inaugurated. The ceremony on 23 November 2022 will be hosted by the Mannheim and Heidelberg office of the state assets and construction company Vermögen und Bau Baden-Württemberg. Attending the event will be the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Science Petra Olschowski and the state’s Finance Minister, Dr Danyal Bayaz, along with representatives of the three donors who have secured the implementation of this innovative project with their financial support. "Without the commitment of Dr Hans-Peter Wild, the Klaus Tschira Foundation and the Dietmar Hopp Foundation it would not have been possible to bring about this important infrastructure for the university," underlines Bernhard Eitel, Rector of Ruperto Carola.
New approach for the development of cancer therapies
In a recent study, researchers from Joanna Loizou’s group from CeMM, the Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the Medical University of Vienna investigated the POL? enzyme and the role it plays in DNA repair. Inhibiting POL? represents a new approach for developing specific therapies, in particular for patients with BRCA1 mutations. The study, published in Cell Reports, shows for the first time that POL? fills the gaps in single-stranded DNA that excessively occur in a BRCA1-deficient genetic background thus demonstrating its important role in keeping BRCA1 deficient cells alive.
