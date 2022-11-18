Heidelberg scientists work on and with novel computing technologies at the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing. The new building for the European Institute for Neuromorphic Computing (EINC) at Heidelberg University - a separate research building for work on and with pioneering new computing technologies - is about to be officially inaugurated. The ceremony on 23 November 2022 will be hosted by the Mannheim and Heidelberg office of the state assets and construction company Vermögen und Bau Baden-Württemberg. Attending the event will be the Baden-Württemberg Minister of Science Petra Olschowski and the state’s Finance Minister, Dr Danyal Bayaz, along with representatives of the three donors who have secured the implementation of this innovative project with their financial support. "Without the commitment of Dr Hans-Peter Wild, the Klaus Tschira Foundation and the Dietmar Hopp Foundation it would not have been possible to bring about this important infrastructure for the university," underlines Bernhard Eitel, Rector of Ruperto Carola.

