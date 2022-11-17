Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
gophersports.com
Heyer Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota forward Mallory Heyer has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time, the conference announced Monday. The Chaska, Minn., native posted her first career double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Presbyterian on Nov. 20, and averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds last week while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor (14-of-21). She brought down an average of 4.5 offensive rebounds per game and added 2.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.
gophersports.com
Heyer, Micheaux Secure Double Doubles in 82-48 Win
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 20, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) bounced back with a 34-point victory on Sunday afternoon against Presbyterian (2-3, 0-0 Big South) at Williams Arena. The Gophers 82-48 win was highlighted by double doubles from both sophomore Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux (16-11) and freshman Mallory Heyer (19-10).
gophersports.com
Big Ten Names Ibrahim Offensive Player of the Week
University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week today after rushing for a career-high 263 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries against Iowa. This is the second time that Ibrahim has received the honor in his career as he was also honored once in 2020.
gophersports.com
Gopher Lightweights Fuel 19-15 Victory over Binghamton
MINNEAPOLIS - After trailing 12-6 at the break, the University of Minnesota wrestling program won four of the last five bouts to down Binghamton by a score of 19-15. The comeback for the Maroon & Gold was fueled by a pair of debut wins in the second half, as both Troy Spratley and Aaron Nagao earned pivotal wins in their first career starts. The Gophers would finish the dual winning six of ten matches.
gophersports.com
'U' Reels in Rutgers in Sweep
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in three sets, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena. With the win, Minnesota improves to 18-8 (13-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 5-3 on the road in conference play and...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Play California Baptist in SoCal Challenge
TV: CBS Sports Network (Alex Del Barrio - pbp, Tim Doyle, analyst) Tip Time: 9:35 p.m. CT (potential 5-min slide for tv) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team hits the road for the first time this 2022-23 season when it travels to San Juan Capistrano, Calif., as a part of the SoCal Challenge, Nov. 21 and 23. The Golden Gophers are a part of the "Surf" Division and will take on California Baptist, Nov. 21 at 9:30 p.m., CT. Competition will be played at the Pavilion at JSerra. The Gophers will again play on Nov. 23. Time and opponent (either Southern Illinois or UNLV) to be determined based on Monday's results.
gophersports.com
Gophers Take Extra Point in Series-Opening Tie
MADISON, Wis. – The No. 1/2 Golden Gopher women's hockey team opened this weekend's border battle series by taking two-of-three points from No. 3 Wisconsin in Saturday's 3-3 tie. No. 1/2 Minnesota (9-1-2) surrendered the first goal of the game for the third time this season as Wisconsin's (10-2-1)...
Channel 3000
Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
gophersports.com
Gophers Unveil 2022 Black Friday Deals
MINNEAPOLIS - Gopher Athletics will once again offer fans exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. The deals begin at 8 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25 and run through 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 28. Fans can look forward to discounts on a variety of items...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Minnesota on Twitter following latest win for Floyd of Rosedale
Iowa got the huge road win over its rival Minnesota 13-10 to receive the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy. After the game, Iowa trolled its rival on Twitter with the Whac-A-Gopher picture with the score. The Hawkeyes even had fun with PJ Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra, calling the win in...
gophersports.com
Michial Foy takes 184-Pound Title as Daktronics Open Wraps
BROOKINGS, S.D. - The University of Minnesota wrestling program wrapped competition at the Daktronics Open, as the Maroon & Gold brought home a champion in 184-pounder Michial Foy. Foy went 3-0 on the day, including a ranked win over No. 26 Cade King (South Dakota State) in the finals. Knotted...
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
KEYC
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team wins 14-10 over Rogers in the Class 5A semifinals to advance to the state championship. The Scarlets will play Elk River on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title
The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
