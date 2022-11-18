Read full article on original website
KFDA
TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25. TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m. To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here. TPSN has applied for streaming...
KFDA
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced a change in leadership of the Buffalo Football program. McBroom said the University relieved coach Hunter Hughes of his position as head football coach after six seasons with the team. McBroom said the decision comes after...
KFDA
West Texas A&M Volleyball headed to the NCAA DII Elite Eight
CANYON, Texas (KFDA)- The West Texas A&M volleyball team has recieved an automatic bid to the NCAA Quarterfinals after winning the South Central Regional Championship this past Saturday. WT captured their 15th NCAA DII South Central Regional title and now enter the NCAA DII Elite Eight as the No. 2...
KFDA
WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team. WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal....
KFDA
Goat of the Week: Tatum Brandt
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state title is every high school athlete’s dream, but not everyone can accomplish the feat in their four years. For Randall Raiders volleyball star Tatum Brandt, it’s been a winding journey to the mountain top. “I’ve gone through two ACL reconstructions.” Brandt said....
KFDA
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
KFDA
DPS announces office closures for Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has announced their office closures for Thanksgiving week. The offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.
KFDA
Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is airing its five year long project the making of “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis.”. The project began in 2018 and brought together nearly 200 Panhandle musicians and chorale singers to honor Beethoven’s legacy, which was originally set for 2020 for his 250th birthday but was delayed due to COVID-19.
KFDA
Moore County Officials: Propane tanks stolen from Dumas Lion’s Club
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the suspect(s) who are involved in the theft of two 40-pound propane tanks. According to Moore County Crime Stoppers, two 40-pound propane tanks were stolen off of the Lion’s Club cooker trailer. The tanks...
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
KFDA
VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery
VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive. Updated: 9 hours ago. KFDA THE NEWS AT NOON.
KFDA
BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone who has lost a loved one may find the holidays difficult. This event will give them support through the holidays. “The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that...
KFDA
New website to share memories of loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall counties died from COVID-19. “When you think about the the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, the capacity that it holds is right at 1300 people. When I’m sitting there in that audience and I look out across the center, that’s a lot of individuals that we have lost throughout our community,” says Freda Powell, Councilmember, City of Amarillo.
KFDA
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22. The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive:. Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt. Free Cinergy movie pass. Free gallon...
KFDA
Faith City Mission held annual Thanksgiving meal for homeless and hungry, gave out winter gear
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission held its annual Thanksgiving meal to feed homeless and hungry in Amarillo, and give out winter gear. Faith City Mission has been hard at work preparing over 300 pounds of turkey and other thanksgiving dishes to provide those hungry in the city with a warm holiday meal.
KFDA
Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
KFDA
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Oldham County. According to criminal complaint, on Nov. 15, at around 4:44 p.m., a DPS trooper saw a vehicle speeding on I-40. The trooper stopped the...
KFDA
Heal The City offers tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City is a medical clinic that provides free medical care, including mental health care, to the uninsured. Reva Tilley of behavioral health services at Heal The City, shared some tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during the holiday season. Some of those include...
