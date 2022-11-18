ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25. TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m. To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here. TPSN has applied for streaming...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced a change in leadership of the Buffalo Football program. McBroom said the University relieved coach Hunter Hughes of his position as head football coach after six seasons with the team. McBroom said the decision comes after...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M Volleyball headed to the NCAA DII Elite Eight

CANYON, Texas (KFDA)- The West Texas A&M volleyball team has recieved an automatic bid to the NCAA Quarterfinals after winning the South Central Regional Championship this past Saturday. WT captured their 15th NCAA DII South Central Regional title and now enter the NCAA DII Elite Eight as the No. 2...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team. WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal....
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Goat of the Week: Tatum Brandt

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state title is every high school athlete’s dream, but not everyone can accomplish the feat in their four years. For Randall Raiders volleyball star Tatum Brandt, it’s been a winding journey to the mountain top. “I’ve gone through two ACL reconstructions.” Brandt said....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is airing its five year long project the making of “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis.”. The project began in 2018 and brought together nearly 200 Panhandle musicians and chorale singers to honor Beethoven’s legacy, which was originally set for 2020 for his 250th birthday but was delayed due to COVID-19.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery

VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive. Updated: 9 hours ago. KFDA THE NEWS AT NOON.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone who has lost a loved one may find the holidays difficult. This event will give them support through the holidays. “The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New website to share memories of loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall counties died from COVID-19. “When you think about the the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, the capacity that it holds is right at 1300 people. When I’m sitting there in that audience and I look out across the center, that’s a lot of individuals that we have lost throughout our community,” says Freda Powell, Councilmember, City of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22. The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will receive:. Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt. Free Cinergy movie pass. Free gallon...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy