AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall counties died from COVID-19. “When you think about the the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, the capacity that it holds is right at 1300 people. When I’m sitting there in that audience and I look out across the center, that’s a lot of individuals that we have lost throughout our community,” says Freda Powell, Councilmember, City of Amarillo.

