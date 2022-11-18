Read full article on original website
KFDA
TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25. TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m. To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here. TPSN has applied for streaming...
KFDA
WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team. WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal....
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
KFDA
DPS announces office closures for Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has announced their office closures for Thanksgiving week. The offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
KFDA
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
KFDA
BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone who has lost a loved one may find the holidays difficult. This event will give them support through the holidays. “The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that...
KFDA
Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
KFDA
Moore County Officials: Propane tanks stolen from Dumas Lion’s Club
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the suspect(s) who are involved in the theft of two 40-pound propane tanks. According to Moore County Crime Stoppers, two 40-pound propane tanks were stolen off of the Lion’s Club cooker trailer. The tanks...
KFDA
Faith City Mission held annual Thanksgiving meal for homeless and hungry, gave out winter gear
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission held its annual Thanksgiving meal to feed homeless and hungry in Amarillo, and give out winter gear. Faith City Mission has been hard at work preparing over 300 pounds of turkey and other thanksgiving dishes to provide those hungry in the city with a warm holiday meal.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
KFDA
Car seat safety in the winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the temperatures are cooling down, it is important for parents to make sure their children are properly safe in their car seats. As it gets colder outside, experts are reminding you that puffy jackets are extremely dangerous when used in car seats. The extra space...
KFDA
VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery
KFDA
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Groom ISD has cancelled classes on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and will be closed the rest of the week. The school officials say classes are canceled due to the increase cases of illness throughout the district. Groom ISD will open again on Monday Nov. 28.
KFDA
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
1 year later: ‘Yellowstone’ prequel films in Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In November 2021, photos flooded social media accounts around the Amarillo area as stars performing in a spinoff to the hit show “Yellowstone” were spotted at local businesses. The 10-episode season of “1883” has since aired on Paramount Plus, and its series as a whole has continued to grow in 2022. […]
KFDA
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized over 13,000 counterfeit items with an estimated worth of $16 million at an Amarillo business. Amarillo Police Department said in August, a report was made to it’s department of trademark counterfeiting that was committed at a local business, Chino’s located at 2710 Civic Circle.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
