Amarillo, TX

KFDA

TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25. TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m. To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here. TPSN has applied for streaming...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team. WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal....
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25. The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. Anyone who has lost a loved one may find the holidays difficult. This event will give them support through the holidays. “The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations. Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season. Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
AMARILLO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes. The homeowner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Car seat safety in the winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the temperatures are cooling down, it is important for parents to make sure their children are properly safe in their car seats. As it gets colder outside, experts are reminding you that puffy jackets are extremely dangerous when used in car seats. The extra space...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX

