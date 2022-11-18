The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have a much better Thanksgiving dinner if it plays well against Texas State in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game at Reed Arena. The Aggies (3-1) were far from sharp in Sunday’s 67-54 victory over Texas Southern. The winless Tigers, who are picked to finish eighth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference, trailed by only two points early in the fourth quarter. A&M got its act together late, something that was expected much earlier considering the Aggies were coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke, where they trailed by 25 after three quarters.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO