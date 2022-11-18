Read full article on original website
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Thank You" | S9 EP11
On Episode 11 of The Pulse, it's Senior Day & Military Appreciation Day in Aggieland. We head down to the sidelines as A&M took on UMass in some unusual conditions.
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies spoil LSU's season?
The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller are joined by Wilson Alexander and Leah Vann of The Advocate to set the stage for Texas A&M's season-ending matchup with LSU. Also, Brown and Miller take an early look at the A&M men's basketball season.
Texas A&M's Baylor Nelson named SEC freshman swimmer of week
Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson was named the Southeastern Conference men’s freshman swimmer of the week Tuesday. Nelson won the 400-yard individual medley and 200 IM at last week’s Art Adamson Invitational. He also placed second in the 200 backstroke and swam on A&M’s winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams.
Texas A&M's Allison Fields, Elena Karakasi earn academic honors
Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi made the College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Fields has a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in health education, while Karakasi also has a 4.0 GPA as a graduate student studying nutrition.
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to feast on Bobcats before turkey
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will have a much better Thanksgiving dinner if it plays well against Texas State in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. game at Reed Arena. The Aggies (3-1) were far from sharp in Sunday’s 67-54 victory over Texas Southern. The winless Tigers, who are picked to finish eighth in the 12-team Southwestern Athletic Conference, trailed by only two points early in the fourth quarter. A&M got its act together late, something that was expected much earlier considering the Aggies were coming off a 71-52 loss at Duke, where they trailed by 25 after three quarters.
Watch: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Ep 12
The season finale of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 23, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Student Bonfire postpones burn night
Texas A&M's Student Bonfire has postponed its burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. A new burn date is to be determined. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."
A&M volleyball ends season with a victory
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball end the season by sweeping Missouri 25-17, 25-16, 22-23 on Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. The Aggies (13-16) were 5-13 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing 11th. Missouri (9-17, 2-14) was last. “This is a special group with a lot of new faces,”...
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at his LSU week press conference. (November 21, 2022)
Weekly Media Availability: Joni Taylor
Head Coach Joni Taylor discusses the matchup with Texas State in the Reed Arena media room. (Nov. 22nd, 2022)
College Station Oxygen Monsters raising money for national cross country meet
The College Station Oxygen Monsters, a cross country team comprised of members of the College Station High School cross country team that recently placed third at the UIL Class 5A state meet, is training for the Garmin Running Lane National Championships on Dec. 3 in Alabama, an elite event that draws the nation’s top prep runners.
Concerto finalists were simply amazing
I would like to congratulate the five finalists in the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's Youth Concerto Competition that was held Nov. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Bryan. They all are outstanding musicians and a credit to their parents and teachers. The five are Anna Kimber, 1st place; Christina...
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
Rudder boys basketball team tops Elgin on road
ELGIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes cored 17 points, and Kentun King added 11 as the Rangers ran past Elgin 54-29 on Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball play. Landon Heslip and Brandon Cooks each scored seven points for Rudder (3-0). Elgin won the JV game 46-32, while Rudder won...
Rockdale’s Campsey steps down
Rockdale athletic director/football coach Jacob Campsey has stepped down from his post. Campsey was 14-18 in three seasons, including 3-7 this season, failing to make the playoffs. Campsey came to Rockdale in 2014 as defensive coordinator under Jeff Miller. Campsey was elevated to head coach when Miller left for Cy-Fair after going 106-61 from 2006-19 at Rockdale, winning the 3A-DI state title in 2017.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Johnson of Navasota. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More details have emerged from the crash that left two people seriously injured, including the driver...
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
