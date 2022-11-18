Read full article on original website
Pierre Volleyball Routs Lincoln, Finishes 5th At State
SIOUX FALLS – It was a very nice way to go out. Pierre Governor Volleyball ended its 2022 season Saturday with a sweep of Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the fifth-place match of the SDHSAA Class AA Volleyball State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Pierre...
USD Women Rally For Win At Saint Louis
ST. LOUIS – South Dakota Women’s Basketball rallied from a 12-point deficit Sunday to defeat Saint Louis 71-67 at Chaifetz Arena. Grace Larkins scored six of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Coyotes (3-3) outscored Saint Louis 19-8 to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead.
Minervas in Sioux Falls named SD Retailers Restaurant of the Year
Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation of excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. Standing on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls,...
Jackrabbit Women Stop #10 Louisville In Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Myah Selland played the final minutes determined not to let South Dakota State’s shot of beating a top-10 opponent slip away. Selland scored 14 of her 25 points in a dominating fourth quarter to help the Jackrabbits beat 10th-ranked Louisville 65-55 in Monday’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It marked the highest-ranked opponent the program has beaten since moving to Division I for the 2004-05 season.
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings
A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
New artwork encourages drivers to avoid distractions
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has commissioned a piece of art hoping it will encourage motorists to put down their cell phones while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds, stands more than 4.5 feet high and is six feet long.
