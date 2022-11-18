Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Dukes’ Jefferson named Sun Belt Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – After a pair of dominant performances, senior guard Kiki Jefferson was voted Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Jefferson has averaged 28.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per outing in the past two games, shooting 18-of-28 (64.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from deep. At Longwood, the guard led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 (75.0%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60.0%) from downtown on Nov. 17. The Lancaster, Pa. native then recorded a season-high 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in a 76-65 loss to #13 North Carolina on Nov. 20 The senior now boasts 13 career double-doubles and four games scoring 30 or more.
Royals’ Women’s Basketball rolls past Regent, 58-31
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball kicked off the holiday weekend with a bang. Mya Hamlet notched a double-double, Lauryn Moore dropped 13 points and the EMU defense held Regent to single-digit points in each quarter as the Royals of EMU downed the visiting Royals of Regent, 58-31.
Nine Bridgewater Eagles earn All-ODAC Football honors
FOREST, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team saw nine student-athletes named to the 2022 All-ODAC teams, which was released by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Four Eagles earned spots on the first team defense including senior punter Garrett Graves, sophomore defensive lineman Tucker Harris, senior linebacker Shawn Harris and redshirt junior defensive back Aaron Moore, while sophomore Jackson Hendren earns a first-team nod as the top kicker in the ODAC.
JMU’s Centeio added to CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list
CHARLESTON, S.C. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy. Through nine starts with the Dukes, Centeio is 164-of-252 for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions. On the ground, he’s rushed for 368 yards and six scores to tally 2,778 total yards with 27 touchdowns responsible for.
JMU QB Todd Centeio named a Manning Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was named one of eight Manning Stars of the Week for the third time this season, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Monday. He was previously honored following JMU’s wins against Middle Tennessee in the opener and its road triumph...
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Weekend Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police released the names of the individuals involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports that at 6:17 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a crash in Augusta County at the I-81 and I-64 interchange. A 2016...
Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Killing Two Bridgewater College Officers
BRIDGEWATER, Va – The man charged in the shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College officers has been indicted. Online court records showed that a grand jury returned six indictments against Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland during a hearing Monday afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Among the charges the...
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
