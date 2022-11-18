ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller, SD

drgnews.com

Stanley County FFA Members Compete at District 6 Event

Stanley County FFA members competed at the District 6 FFA Leadership Development Event held in Miller Nov. 15, 2022. The events competed in were Marketing Plan, Extemporaneous Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, and Ag. Sales. The Marketing Plan team of Rachel Nemec, Gabriella Pinela, and Spencer Sargent placed second and Grace...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD

