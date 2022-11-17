Read full article on original website
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a man with a box cutter threatened to stab other passengers
The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta where the threatening passenger was taken into custody by police, The New York Times reported.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
travelnoire.com
Woman Who Was Actually A Pilot, Mistaken For Flight Attendant By Airport Employee
A pilot named Sabrina, or @sabrinaleej on Tiktok, shared a story about how she was mistaken for a flight attendant by an unaware airport employee. She posted a video on the social media platform. Sabrina might have let it go if it had happened once or twice. But the caption...
'People definitely thought this was the end': Passengers scream and cry as Delta flight from Atlanta to LAX forced to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills the cockpit and cabin while alarm blares
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin and passengers thought 'this was the end.'. Delta Flight 2846 made an emergency landing in Albuquerque on Tuesday after a mysterious smoke filled both the passenger cabin and the cockpit. Video...
British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says
Emergency services were called after the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft at Heathrow Airport earlier this month, The Sun reported.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Airport Gate Agent Asks Female Pilot in Uniform if She’s a Flight Attendant
Airline pilot uniforms are distinct and they're designed to be instantly recognized by both airport staff and commuters alike. These outfits are usually decorated with pilot's wings and include stripes to indicate different ranks so there's no mistaking who's in charge of commanding a vessel on any given day. Article...
Two British pilots died after losing control of their aircraft as it entered cloudy conditions over the Channel which neither were qualified to fly in
Two British pilots were killed after losing control of their aircraft as it flew into a cloud - which neither were qualified to fly in. Retired Castle Vale garage boss Brian Statham, 69 was in a private craft which hit the water with a 'high rate of descent', an official report into the tragedy said yesterday.
Passenger's reclined plane seat seen in TikTok video reawakens debate: 'Bane of my existence'
TikTok users are divided on whether reclining seats on a plane is rude after a video shared by The Pointer Brothers shows a leaned-back seat hovering over a meal tray.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
Kait 8
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight. The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening. Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front...
Plane passenger’s phone returned through cockpit window
A video released this week by Southwest Airlines shows a lost and found case that goes above and beyond. With the help of of operations agents and a captain, a phone made it through a cockpit window.
airlive.net
INCIDENT Passenger detained onboard LOT Polish flight to JFK Airport after banging on cockpit
A male passenger was detained onboard a LOT Polish Airlines flight to JFK Airport after he went up to the cockpit door and began banging on it. The LOT Polish Airlines Boeing 787-9, with registration SP-LSF, was performing flight LO26 from Warsaw Chopin Airport, Poland to New York – JFK Airport on Friday night. Flight LO26 departed Warsaw at 17:25 and landed at New York – JFK Airport at around 20:30.
