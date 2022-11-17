ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope

City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
familytravelgo.com

Chickasha Festival of Light Everything You Need to Know

Last night (11/19/22) we took a little road trip to the Chickasha Festival of Light opening night!. Everything you need to know about the Chickasha Festival of Light. You can see the lights by car, by foot or by carriage ride. Be sure to bundle up and get out of the car to really see some fun activities and views. You must walk through the light tunnel!
CHICKASHA, OK
ouhsc.edu

Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health

EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
waterfallrecord.com

Garfield Falls, Oklahoma

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma has a number of odd waterfalls. I think that’s probably the best way to describe them. Some of them don’t seem natural, but I include them anyway because somehow it’s been decided they’re important enough to be named.
SULPHUR, OK
actionnews5.com

Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, Okla. (KOCO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma is struggling to understand his death just days after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Daniel Maifield, 13, was diagnosed with RSV at urgent care on Sunday, but he progressively got sicker and started having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital Monday night, where he died the next day.
EL RENO, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
ruffdraft.net

New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students

Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
EDMOND, OK

