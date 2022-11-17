Last night (11/19/22) we took a little road trip to the Chickasha Festival of Light opening night!. Everything you need to know about the Chickasha Festival of Light. You can see the lights by car, by foot or by carriage ride. Be sure to bundle up and get out of the car to really see some fun activities and views. You must walk through the light tunnel!

