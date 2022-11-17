Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day
There are a handful of city eateries that are choosing to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year and Brett Fieldcamp has the details. The post Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking homes for the holidays
Volunteers are working to find a home for the holidays for dozens of adoptable pets.
KOCO
Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope
City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
KOCO
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
KCCI.com
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses in Oklahoma City and they’re urging parents to be patient.
familytravelgo.com
Chickasha Festival of Light Everything You Need to Know
Last night (11/19/22) we took a little road trip to the Chickasha Festival of Light opening night!. Everything you need to know about the Chickasha Festival of Light. You can see the lights by car, by foot or by carriage ride. Be sure to bundle up and get out of the car to really see some fun activities and views. You must walk through the light tunnel!
Tenants upset over water disruptions at local apartment community
Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they've reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water's been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won't fix the problem.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
ouhsc.edu
Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health
EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
waterfallrecord.com
Garfield Falls, Oklahoma
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma has a number of odd waterfalls. I think that’s probably the best way to describe them. Some of them don’t seem natural, but I include them anyway because somehow it’s been decided they’re important enough to be named.
actionnews5.com
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
EL RENO, Okla. (KOCO) - The family of a 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma is struggling to understand his death just days after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Daniel Maifield, 13, was diagnosed with RSV at urgent care on Sunday, but he progressively got sicker and started having trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital Monday night, where he died the next day.
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KOKI FOX 23
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
ruffdraft.net
New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students
Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
