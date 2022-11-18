Read full article on original website
KWTX
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, largest in three decades
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Inspectors for the Texas Railroad Commission are investigating a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that was recorded west of Pecos near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties on Wednesday, the agency said. The earthquake, confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was the largest recorded in the state since...
See Video! 5.4 Earthquake In Pecos Texas Sways Shelves At United Supermarket!
Did you feel the Earthquake? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in WestTexas. • SEE VIDEO OF SHELVES SWAYING AT PECOS SUPERMARKET!. The Earthquake measured at 5.3 and was felt by people from El Paso,...
watchers.news
Human-induced M5.3 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit western Texas, U.S.
A shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M5.3, hit western Texas at 21:32 UTC on November 16, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 8.3 km (5.1 miles). The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 4.1. The epicenter was located...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
KVIA
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas. The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County. According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday. ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt...
ABC13 Houston
West Texas 5.3 magnitude earthquake, third largest in state, shakes up San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the biggest earthquakes in Texas history rattled west of the state. On Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake sent seismic shockwaves for about 350 miles, causing San Antonio College to cancel classes. Video in Pecos, where they reported to have felt a 5.4 magnitude earthquake,...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
