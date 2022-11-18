ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeves County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
KVIA

Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas. The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County. According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday. ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt...
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Meanest Bull in Texas Rodeo History

For many of us, sitting on a big ol’ bull is enough to send shivers down the spine. The animal is huge, aggressive, and wants nothing more than fling you off its back with as much force as possible. It might be something a few of us could get...
ABC Big 2 News

Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
cw39.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
KWTX

Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas constitutions over the high number of migrant encounters at the Texas-Mexico border, his border mission is set to include armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops into battle alongside tanks, according to a planning document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
