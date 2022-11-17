Read full article on original website
Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week: Nov. 18, 2022
Seventh grader Allie Gunara from Running Brushy Middle School is the Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week. According to her director, Allie always produces superior work in theatre and has an excellent work ethic. “Allie is so kind, funny and a dedicated artist,” Theatre Director Maggie Strain said....
Meet Timothy, an 11-year-old boy with dreams of finding a forever family
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Timothy is 11 years old and in the fifth grade, and he is as sweet, cuddly and kind as he looks. He is always polite and respectful, and his personal relationships mean so very much to him. For this Forever Families shoot, Timothy spent the...
Community reveals new home to Georgetown family after damage from 2021 freeze
After the winter freeze in 2021,Lilly and Bill Black's home was ruined. The Georgetown community came together to build them a fully functional house.
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Empty Bowl Project, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more
Looking for something to do this weekend amid the chilly weather? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow's got you covered with a sneak preview at events happening around Austin, including Austin Shakespeare's production of "Sense and Sensibility" at the Long Center, the Domain NORTHSIDE's Merry Grinchmas holiday event, the 26th annual Austin Empty Bowl Project, Kalahari Resorts' first-ever Kalahari Food & Wine Festival and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at Bass Concert Hall.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto
The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas' first The Fancy Marshmallow Co. to open in Cedar Park in December
The gourmet marshmallow shop will be located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Fancy Marshmallow Co.) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, is scheduled to open in Cedar Park during the first week of December. The state’s first brick-and-mortar marshmallow store will offer freshly made...
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
Voodoo Doughnuts to open second Austin location before end of 2022
It's the sixth new store this year.
San Antonio Chef With Six James Beard Nominations Opening First Austin Restaurant in Downtown Hotel
Six-time James Beard Award finalist Steve McHugh, of lauded San Antonio restaurant Cured, is opening his first Austin restaurant in a new hotel downtown. The restaurant, Luminaire, along with a rooftop bar Las Bis, will be found at 721 Congress Avenue within the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin. Both will open on Wednesday, February 1.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
