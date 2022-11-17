ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
leanderisd.org

Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week: Nov. 18, 2022

Seventh grader Allie Gunara from Running Brushy Middle School is the Leander ISD Fine Arts Student of the Week. According to her director, Allie always produces superior work in theatre and has an excellent work ethic. “Allie is so kind, funny and a dedicated artist,” Theatre Director Maggie Strain said....
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Empty Bowl Project, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more

Looking for something to do this weekend amid the chilly weather? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow's got you covered with a sneak preview at events happening around Austin, including Austin Shakespeare's production of "Sense and Sensibility" at the Long Center, the Domain NORTHSIDE's Merry Grinchmas holiday event, the 26th annual Austin Empty Bowl Project, Kalahari Resorts' first-ever Kalahari Food & Wine Festival and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at Bass Concert Hall.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Feeling festive this Thanksgiving but not wanting to spend the day cooking? Here’s a look at some of the local restaurants and grocery stores offering holiday dinners and prepared meals. Nido at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. Nido will offer a seated four-course meal...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto

The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
HUTTO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westlake High School football team will have a game with New Braunfels High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
SAN MARCOS, TX
philadelphiaobserver.com

Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list. At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texans scrap tires, shred unwanted documents

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Saturday was a great day for Central Texans to shred their unwanted documents and scrap their tires!. The City of Killeen hosted a free Document Shred Day and Tire Disposal Day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event was held at the Lions Club Park Aquatics Center parking lot – located at 1800 E Stan Schlueter Loop. This service was open to Killeen residents only, and proof of residency was required. There was a limit of four tires per customer.
KILLEEN, TX

