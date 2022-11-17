Watch Disney Pastry Chefs Build the Grand Floridian’s Life-Size Gingerbread House In Seconds With This Timelapse

Read full article on original website
This Beloved Holiday Event Is Now Completely Sold Out at Walt Disney World
The holiday season kicked off immediately following Halloween at the Walt Disney World Resort, and now by Thanksgiving week, many of the festivities are in full swing. Returning to Walt Disney World this holiday season is the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, including Candlelight Processional, the Merry Menagerie in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail, and new seasonal experiences at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, along with breathtaking displays around Disney Resorts.
Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why
When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
How to Celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World Without a Park Ticket
It’s the most magical time of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort, and with that extra holiday magic comes a massive increase in crowds at the Parks and hotels. The holiday season brings with it special events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom Park, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays (including Candlelight Processional.) Disney’s Hollywood Studios is celebrating the season with festive decor and treats, and Animal Kingdom has welcomed back the Merry Menagerie puppets to Discovery Island.
Five Reasons to Visit Walt Disney World in 2023
Have you been waiting to start planning your next Walt Disney World vacation? Surely 2020 was not your year, but if you’ve held out a couple of years since the pandemic waiting for the best time to splurge on your next Disney trip, we’ve got all the details on why 2023 could be your year.
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Point Yet for Thanksgiving Week
Prices have recently been increased for several Disney Park offerings, including tickets, food and beverages merchandise, and more. Disney Genie+ has not been excluded from the increases, especially due to the recent introduction of dynamic pricing. Genie+, which effectively operates as the paid (and perhaps more complex) version of FastPass+,...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
‘Fantasmic!’ Firework Reportedly Strikes Disney World Guest
A Guest visiting the Walt Disney World Resort was allegedly struck by a firework during the pyrotechnics portion of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme Park. Read on for a full explanation of what exactly happened!. For (almost) 24+ years, Fantasmic! has remained a popular nighttime spectacular performance at...
Heiress and Businesswoman Aerin Lauder Celebrates Ten Years of Her Eponymous Global Luxury Lifestyle Brand
It takes a special person to curate a global luxury lifestyle brand based exclusively on their personal taste, but that’s exactly what heiress and Estée Lauder scion Aerin Lauder did with her eponymous brand. Lauder has an exquisite eye for curation, and the culmination of her taste arrived in 2012 with the debut of Aerin, which offers beauty, fragrance, furniture, home decor, makeup, fashion, accessories and more. Lauder herself has a singular vision for interior design and real estate, often seen within the pages of Architectural Digest and Elle Decor, where she showcases her many homes from Palm Beach, Florida to...
The Best Reactions to Disney CEO Bob Chapek Getting Fired
It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend for Disney fans. In what many have considered one of the biggest shocks in recent Disney Company history, The Walt Disney Company announced on Sunday, November 20, 2022, that Bob Chapek would be stepping down immediately as CEO, and be replaced by Bob Iger, who left the position at the beginning of 2020. Susan Arnold will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
Is Memory Maker Worth the Cost?
Whether your next Walt Disney World vacation is a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or your annual excursion to Central Florida, you are probably planning on capturing photos during your stay. And wouldn’t it be great if there was an easy way to get the whole family in the picture? There is, but it comes with quite the price tag…
The Weird Bob Chapek Curse of the Haunted Mansion
“We have 999 happy haunts here, but there’s room for a thousand. Any volunteers?”. Inspiring spooky merchandise, Halloween parades, movies (starring Eddie Murphy and soon Owen Wilson), and The Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+ show, the Disney attraction Haunted Mansion features a ride-through tour from a Ghost Host in Omnimover vehicles called a Doom Buggy.
Bob Iger to Return as CEO of the Walt Disney Company
In a surprise announcement this evening, Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Walt Disney Company has published a statement on the transition of its CEO from Bob Chapek, back to Bob Iger. According to a report from CNBC, Bob Chapek announced that he will be stepping down from the position of...
