Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Golden moments from a thrilling 2021 tournament
After 61 matches over 35 days across three competitions, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is in the history books. The spoils went to Australia's men and women and England's wheelchair team. It was an event packed with memorable moments and incredible individuals. How about a tournament recap?. Fireworks on...
Australia v England: third one-day international – live
Over-by-over report: Can Australia inflict a clean sweep on England in the final match of the series at the MCG? Find out with Geoff Lemon
BBC
Eddie Jones: England boss praises 'finishers' after dramatic 25-25 draw against New Zealand
England head coach Eddie Jones praised his "finishers" after a stunning late comeback secured a dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand at Twickenham. The All Blacks led 14-0 after only nine minutes, and were 25-6 ahead as the game entered its final 10 minutes. But two tries from replacement Will...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester, Northampton & Leicester secure wins
Gloucester, Northampton and Leicester all recorded Premiership Rugby Cup wins in the fourth round of group matches. Jacob Morris scored twice as Gloucester beat West Country rivals Bristol 38-31. Northampton held off a Newcastle comeback to win 31-28 and secure their place in the semi-finals. Leicester thrashed Saracens 45-8 in...
BBC
Scotland 52-29 Argentina: 'Positive finish sets Scots up for momentous year ahead'
An autumn campaign that started with Finn Russell's shock omission from the Scotland squad ended with the number 10 basking in the acclaim of an adoring Murrayfield crowd. Russell's display against Argentina, hot on the heels of an impressive showing against New Zealand, was the fly-half at his best. He does his best work in the eye of the storm, drawing defenders to him like a moth to a flame before finding a way to put others through gaps.
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BBC
World Cup: Rainbow hats confiscated, ex-Wales footballer says
An ex-Wales footballer has described being asked to remove her "rainbow wall" bucket hat as she entered a World Cup stadium in Qatar. Laura McAllister, a gay woman and past Fifa Council candidate, said she was told to remove her hat before the start of Wales' opener against the USA.
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
BBC
Australia v England: Hosts clinch ODI series win with victory in Sydney
Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57 England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47 Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series. Steve Smith made a high-class...
BBC
World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
theScore
Ballon d'Or winner Benzema out of World Cup after injury in training
Add another one to the list. Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup after injuring his left thigh in France's training session Saturday, the team announced. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner sustained the ailment during a sprint near the end of the practice, sources told Julien Laurens of ESPN. He underwent a scan shortly after that revealed the extent of the problem.
BBC
Australia v England: Steve Smith 'chilled' about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI
Steve Smith says he is "chilled" about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international. Smith's classy 94 against England helped Australia complete a 2-0 series win, with Cummins rested in Sydney. The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering...
CBS Sports
World Cup newsletter: Infantino's bizarre FIFA speech, plus our final predictions ahead of Qatar 2022 opener
Today I feel excited. I feel conflicted. I feel 90% made of caffeine. And that's because the World Cup is less than 24 hours away. This is the Golazo Starting XI, and if that opening line confused you, just imagine how everybody felt listening to FIFA president Gianni Infantino deliver an infinitely more bizarre version of it.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Inside Qatar's £175-a-night fan village
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. "It's still under construction, in the daytime it's kind of...
BBC
Mason Greenwood: Trial date set for Manchester United player
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood is due to face trial over allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in November 2023, a court has heard. The 21-year-old player was held in January over allegations relating to a woman after videos were posted online. He was re-bailed at...
USMNT duo Dest and McKennie declare themselves fit ahead of World Cup opener
With two days to go until the World Cup kicks off, U.S. national team duo Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie both declared themselves fit at a press conference on Saturday. Dest has been battling adductor fatigue, but was able to make a cameo off the bench for A.C. Milan last weekend after missing three straight games. The right back had, however, been spotted doing individual training this week, raising some concerns he may not be ready for Monday’s game against Wales. McKennie, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain with Juventus in late October and hasn’t played since. But both players, who figure to be a...
Comments / 0