An autumn campaign that started with Finn Russell's shock omission from the Scotland squad ended with the number 10 basking in the acclaim of an adoring Murrayfield crowd. Russell's display against Argentina, hot on the heels of an impressive showing against New Zealand, was the fly-half at his best. He does his best work in the eye of the storm, drawing defenders to him like a moth to a flame before finding a way to put others through gaps.

2 DAYS AGO