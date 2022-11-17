Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
MAWC, union reach new labor deal
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and a union representing more than 260 workers have agreed to a new five-year labor contract. Authority board members last week approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Utility Workers of America Local 164 that includes pay raises totaling 14% over the life of the deal.
Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap
PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
insideradio.com
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
wtae.com
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor
For Doris Harvin-Taylor, navigating the options for schools in Pittsburgh is “exhausting.” Her 12-year-old son Joshua attends The Neighborhood Academy, a private college preparatory school. She and her husband, Kwame Taylor, like the student diversity and values of the school, and it’s where they would like to send their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail next fall. Abigail […] The post For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election
(Illustration by Natasha Vicens/PublicSource) Voters haven’t chosen a new Allegheny County executive since 2011. Next year’s wide-open contest could shine a light on these four formidable issues. by Charlie Wolfson, PublicSource. The air you breathe. The way the government treats incarcerated people. How taxes are assessed. The very...
GetGo car wash site in Irwin recommended for approval
Giant Eagle Inc.’s plans to build a car wash at the site of a former motel along Route 30 in Irwin moved a step closer last week when North Huntingdon officials approved the site plans and Irwin Borough’s planning commission gave its green light for the project. Although...
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger
Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
upmc.com
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
Volunteers working to fill 1 million boxes with food to distribute to Pittsburgh families
PITTSBURGH — Local churches across the area were packing food into boxes on Sunday, hoping to fill and distribute 1 million of them by the end of November. One church involved in the effort was the Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh. “It’s part of being a Christian, doing God’s work...
New pilot program to offer free, discounted public transit fares to qualifying SNAP families
PITTSBURGH — The Department of Human Services launched a new pilot program addressing the rising cost of public transit. The plan will offer free or discounted fares to low-income families who are SNAP recipients. “I think it’s about $3 to go from here to Oakland, that’s ridiculous,” said transit...
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
wtae.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception
PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
Bonfire Shortcut to close for the day Monday in Allegheny Township
The well-traveled Bonfire Shortcut detour along White Cloud Road in Allegheny Township will close most of the day on Monday. The road is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. up until 5 p.m. Township Supervisor James Morabito said township crews need to repair the road for winter. The Bonfire...
wtae.com
Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation
BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
This Thanksgiving, help is on the other end of the line in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All month long, we've highlighted the importance of donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.But many people still hope to land on the receiving end of someone's generosity. KDKA's Meghan Schiller set out to answer: Is it too late to find help?Turns out, help is right on the other end of the line here in Pittsburgh."All they have to do is dial 211, and that's gonna connect them with our resource navigators," said Cinda Watkins, 211 senior director at United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.Watkins wants Pittsburghers to know it's not too late to find help, even though it's...
bikepgh.org
Take Action Today: Governor Wolf Must Veto the Sabotaged Parking Protected Bike Lane Bill
The Pennsylvania General Assembly sent to Governor Wolf the amended Parking Protected Bike Lane bill for his signature (HB140). This bill, which was originally championed by the Bicycle Coalition, Bike Pittsburgh and over 30 organizations around the State, was amended this past June by Senator Wayne Langerholc (R-Johnstown). The bill...
