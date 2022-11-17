Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HAL,CINF,DCI,OBT
The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022. Halliburton announced today that its board of directors...
NASDAQ
3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now
The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio. *Stock prices used...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Yum! Brands, NextEra Energy and Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/23/22, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 12/9/22, NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 12/15/22, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of YUM's recent stock price of $124.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Yum! Brands Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when YUM shares open for trading on 11/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEE to open 0.51% lower in price and for PDM to open 2.05% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
NASDAQ
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Fed's Daly: Currently expect fed funds rate to top out around 5%
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco leader Mary Daly said on Monday she is still expecting the U.S. central bank to hike rates more and will likely lift its interest rate target to around 5%. While the end state of the central bank’s rate...
NASDAQ
First Week of July 2023 Options Trading For Iridium Communications (IRDM)
Investors in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the IRDM options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Philip Morris International (PM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.13, changing hands as high as $97.46 per share. Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Top Brass: Chief Financial Officer Eperjesy's $193.5K Bet on CTOS
A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $193.5K by Christopher J. Eperjesy, Chief Financial Officer at Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS).
NASDAQ
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.32), with the stock changing hands as low as $107.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Interesting SSNC Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SSNC options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Vornado Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Shares Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $16.69 on the day. As of last close, VNO.PRL was trading at a 32.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.40% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
NASDAQ
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings. Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi...
NASDAQ
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. California Bank of Commerce (CALB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
EFV, TEVA, AER, CYBR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) where we have detected an approximate $90.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.6% decrease week over week (from 339,200,000 to 337,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) is off about 2.2%, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) is off about 1%, and CyberArk Software Ltd (Symbol: CYBR) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the EFV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of EFV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0