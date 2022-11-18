Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Lose to Caps in OT, 3-2
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals in overtime, 3-2, at Capital One Arena on Wednesday evening. Alexander Ovechkin scored his 10th goal of the season to end the game at 1:04 of overtime to end the game. The Flyers led by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 and never...
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
Postgame Report | Debuting new 3rd jerseys, Sabres top Blues on home ice
Wearing his new "goathead" third jersey for the first time, Alex Tuch felt the nerves kick in while watching over 17,000 Sabres fans fill KeyBank Center on Wednesday night. "I felt like I was one of the fans tonight too," Tuch said. "Back in the good old days of the goathead jersey."
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Predators Drop Five-Game Point Streak in 3-0 Loss to Detroit
Nashville Returns Home to Face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday Afternoon. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves in goal, but the Nashville Predators were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The loss marked the...
NHL
BUF@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-8-1) conclude their two-game homestand with a matchup against the Sabres (7-11-0) at the Bell Centre. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing skid over the weekend with a thrilling 5-4 shootout victory over the Flyers....
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Oilers 0
Ilya Sorokin makes 49 saves and JG Pageau scores two goals as Islanders blank Oilers. The New York Islanders rode the gravy train right into Thanksgiving, scoring a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Actually, the Islanders rode a three-goal second period to the...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 'Have to Defend Harder' After Road Loss to Dallas
Max Domi and Seth Jones agreed the team could have battled harder after losing their 4-1 lead in the third period to the Dallas Stars. The Blackhawks entered the third period with a 3-1 lead and extended it by adding an extra goal from Max Domi. However, the Stars would begin to apply heavy pressure in Chicago's defensive zone to keep the game going further.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Video Review: PHI @ WSH - 10:43 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined Washington's Marcus Johansson kicked the puck into the Philadelphia net. According to Rule 49.2, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who uses a distinct kicking motion to propel the puck into the net with his skate/foot."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
STONE COLE'D
PHILADELPHIA - Hitting 400 NHL games is a heckuva milestone for any player. "This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing," said Blake Coleman Monday after the team's morning skate. He did it in style, collecting...
NHL
Luukkonen earns praise from fans, teammates with 34-save performance
Crowd chants goaltender's name throughout '90 Night victory. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could not recall hearing his name ever being chanted the way it was on Wednesday, when each of his 34 saves were followed by a long, drawn-out "Luuuuuuu" from the 17,302 fans who filled the KeyBank Center stands - plus a few others in uniform.
NHL
POINT TAKEN
PITTSBURGH - Dan THE MAN. Dan Vladar got the nod between the pipes against Sid the Kid and the Penguins Wednesday night, his first start since Nov. 10 in Boston against the Bruins, and was absolutely stellar, stupendous - just downright sublime - making 38 saves in regulation and overtime as the Flames got a point in a 2-1 shootout loss.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Simon Holmstrom Makes His NHL Debut
Simon Holmstrom recalled from Bridgeport as Kyle Palmieri is day to day with upper-body injury. Simon Holmstrom was recalled from Bridgeport and made his NHL debut Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Holmstrom scored five points (2G, 3A) in 15 games with Bridgeport this season, and has 70 points (27G, 43A) in 153 career AHL games, all with Bridgeport.
