Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
theScore
10 defensemen Maple Leafs could target to ease injury crisis
The Maple Leafs are in a serious pinch. Toronto placed top blue-liner Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. Fellow rearguard Jake Muzzin may not play again this season due to a cervical spine injury. T.J. Brodie's oblique ailment, originally given a two-week recovery timeline, isn't progressing as the team initially hoped.
theScore
NHL Power Rankings: 1 word to summarize each team so far
This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we assign each team a word that sums up how their season is going so far. 1. Boston Bruins (16-2-0) Indestructible:...
SI Tickets Is The Place For A Loaded December Slate For Notre Dame Hoops, Hockey
Notre Dame basketball and hockey has a loaded home slate in December, and SI Tickets has deals for them all
theScore
Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder
The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
theScore
Maple Leafs lose another D-man as Rielly suffers injury vs. Islanders
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suffered an undisclosed injury during the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and did not return. Rielly collided awkwardly with Kyle Palmieri. He played one more shift before heading to the dressing room. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon...
DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113
MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. “We’ve had some down moments, losing games in a row, dropping games we feel like we should have won. Getting our butts whooped at home,” DeRozan said. “We’ve kind of went through so many emotions already, 20 games into the season. Sometimes, that’s beneficial. You’ve got to soak in that hurt.” Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points.
theScore
Maple Leafs acquire Timmins from Coyotes to bolster blue line
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for minor-league forward Curtis Douglas, the teams announced. Timmins, 24, has registered seven assists in 41 career NHL games across four seasons. He shoots right and stands at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. The St. Catharines, Ontario,...
theScore
Makar becomes fastest defenseman ever to 200 career points
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar recorded his 200th career point Monday against the Dallas Stars, becoming the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the benchmark. Makar notched the milestone on a laser of a one-timer. He accomplished the feat in just 195 games - 12 fewer than the previous...
theScore
Wild's Rossi trying to be patient during 'frustrating' offensive drought
Scoring hasn't come easy for Minnesota Wild rookie Marco Rossi this season: The center has mustered just one assist and 11 shots on goal in 16 games while averaging 12:26 minutes of ice time per contest. Rossi isn't used to this lack of production, having registered 18 goals and 53...
theScore
Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ homecoming with a 115-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune...
Clips' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George have no return timetable, Ty Lue says
Clippers coach Ty Lue said there is no timetable for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to return to action. Both sat out Wednesday night with injuries.
theScore
Luka: Tatum, Brown are NBA's 'best duo'
Luka Doncic was very complimentary of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of Wednesday's showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. "They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too," Doncic told reporters Wednesday, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
theScore
Harper out until 2023 All-Star break after Tommy John surgery
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the team announced. The Phillies expect the 30-year-old to return as the designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break, with a possible return to playing right field toward the end of the regular season. Harper was diagnosed with a...
