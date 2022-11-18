ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

theScore

10 defensemen Maple Leafs could target to ease injury crisis

The Maple Leafs are in a serious pinch. Toronto placed top blue-liner Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. Fellow rearguard Jake Muzzin may not play again this season due to a cervical spine injury. T.J. Brodie's oblique ailment, originally given a two-week recovery timeline, isn't progressing as the team initially hoped.
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: 1 word to summarize each team so far

This is the third edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we assign each team a word that sums up how their season is going so far. 1. Boston Bruins (16-2-0) Indestructible:...
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder

The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Maple Leafs lose another D-man as Rielly suffers injury vs. Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suffered an undisclosed injury during the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and did not return. Rielly collided awkwardly with Kyle Palmieri. He played one more shift before heading to the dressing room. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. “We’ve had some down moments, losing games in a row, dropping games we feel like we should have won. Getting our butts whooped at home,” DeRozan said. “We’ve kind of went through so many emotions already, 20 games into the season. Sometimes, that’s beneficial. You’ve got to soak in that hurt.” Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Maple Leafs acquire Timmins from Coyotes to bolster blue line

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for minor-league forward Curtis Douglas, the teams announced. Timmins, 24, has registered seven assists in 41 career NHL games across four seasons. He shoots right and stands at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. The St. Catharines, Ontario,...
theScore

Makar becomes fastest defenseman ever to 200 career points

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar recorded his 200th career point Monday against the Dallas Stars, becoming the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the benchmark. Makar notched the milestone on a laser of a one-timer. He accomplished the feat in just 195 games - 12 fewer than the previous...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Harris leads Sixers past Simmons, Nets without Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 24 points and a spirited Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden spoiled Ben Simmons’ homecoming with a 115-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Simmons had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to the tune...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Luka: Tatum, Brown are NBA's 'best duo'

Luka Doncic was very complimentary of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of Wednesday's showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics. "They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too," Doncic told reporters Wednesday, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Harper out until 2023 All-Star break after Tommy John surgery

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the team announced. The Phillies expect the 30-year-old to return as the designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break, with a possible return to playing right field toward the end of the regular season. Harper was diagnosed with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

