Norfolk, VA

Women’s Basketball Falls 71-68 at Elon Tuesday

Box Score ELON, N.C. – Old Dominion women's basketball could not hold on to a 10-point lead as the Monarchs dropped a close game 71-68 at Elon University on Tuesday afternoon at Schar Center. "We definitely gave a game away today and I'm just so disappointed in how we...
ELON, NC
Volleyball Adds Three Freshmen for 2023

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball head coach Fred Chao announced the signing of three incoming freshmen on Wednesday as Elisa Maggi, Kate Kilpatrick and Adrienne Peji will join the Monarchs in 2023. "I am excited about our 2023 signees. All three are very skilled and come from top...
NORFOLK, VA
Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion baseball head coach Chris Finwood announced the complete schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. This spring will see the Monarchs play 56 games during the regular season, to include 31 games at home and a May 9 meeting with East Carolina at Harbor Park.
NORFOLK, VA

