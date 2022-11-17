ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location

The Central Florida-based chain Miller’s Ale House will soon be opening a new location in Mt. Dora, according to a recent report with the Orlando Business Journal . The restaurant will be located at 17314 U.S. Highway 441 , near eateries such as Panda Express and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

On its website Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”

The restaurant serves a wide variety of bar & grill foods such as pasta, burgers, heavy sandwiches, ribs, tacos, steak dinners, along with salads. Of course, the chain provides a full bar at every location, where customers can find a full offerings of cocktails, beers, and wines.

What Now Orlando reached out to company representatives to inquire specifics about the upcoming Mt. Dora location, but they were not immediately available for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jkOv_0jFLAJDj00
Photo: Official


Orlando Weekly

Krampusfest brings festive punishment to Orlando's Milk District in early December

On the naughty/nice spectrum of behavior, most of us fall into the former category and so in a couple of weeks proper punishments will be meted out at the Milk District's Krampusfest. The annual holiday event throws the spotlight on Santa's lesser-known companion Krampus, infamous in Europe for meting out comeuppance instead of gifts to bad children. The daylong event features live music, food and beverages, seasonal vendors and the signature Krampuslauf parade and costume judging (and we can personally vouch for the quality and creativity of that one). Krampusfest takes over the Milk District — particularly Sideward Brewing — on Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!

And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List

One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
TAMPA, FL
orangeobserver.com

East Winter Garden site for new project

Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
