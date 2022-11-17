Miller’s Ale House to Open New Mt. Dora Location

The Central Florida-based chain Miller’s Ale House will soon be opening a new location in Mt. Dora, according to a recent report with the Orlando Business Journal . The restaurant will be located at 17314 U.S. Highway 441 , near eateries such as Panda Express and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

On its website Miller’s Ale House defines itself as “a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 90+ locations in 10 states. A place where making friends is as easy as ordering your next beer. So whether you’re here to chill, cheer, chow down or get charged up, you’ll find a whole House full of friends and friends-to-be, ready to join in.”

The restaurant serves a wide variety of bar & grill foods such as pasta, burgers, heavy sandwiches, ribs, tacos, steak dinners, along with salads. Of course, the chain provides a full bar at every location, where customers can find a full offerings of cocktails, beers, and wines.

What Now Orlando reached out to company representatives to inquire specifics about the upcoming Mt. Dora location, but they were not immediately available for comment.

Photo: Official

