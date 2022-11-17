Read full article on original website
Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?
Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t. Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
3 killed in early morning North Carolina shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot […]
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
Fire at Chester County home leaves 2 dead, authorities say
RICHBURG, S.C. — Two people were killed in a house fire that erupted in the early morning hours on Tuesday in Richburg. The fire trapped the two occupants, both were found deceased in the home with the roof collapsed. SLED has come to help with the investigation to determine...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Richmond County Daily Journal
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Nov. 18
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Motlow Lane following a report of a suspect not returning a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Lane following a report...
WCNC
Catawba County school bus accident
More than 60 kids and 4 teachers from Mountain View Elementary in Catawba County were on board a bus when it crashed into another car. All passengers are okay.
Man who fled York County traffic stop found hiding in storm drain, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of running from a traffic stop in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon was hiding in a storm drain, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies and K-9 units began searching for the suspect after he ran from deputies in the area of McConnells […]
Chaos, evacuation at Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall after disturbance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also seen being tended to by security outside […]
860wacb.com
Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police
Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Liberty Street at 17th Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car. A pedestrian […]
WBTW News13
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
860wacb.com
Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman
Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
Richmond County deputies charge man with stealing food, clothes
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is facing several misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing food and clothes. According to warrants, 28-year-old Jamie Lee Ledwell stole a honey bun on Nov. 1, a box of cereal and gallon of milk on Nov. 2, and various clothing items and two packs of diapers on Nov. 9.
WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
860wacb.com
Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody
An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
WBTV
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 26...
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts
Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
