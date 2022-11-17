ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

3 killed in early morning North Carolina shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Nov. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:07 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Motlow Lane following a report of a suspect not returning a vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Battley Dairy Lane following a report...
860wacb.com

Lenoir Man Arrested After Tussle With Taylorsville Police

Aaron Thomas Braswell, age 39 of Lenoir, was arrested on Thursday by Taylorsville Police Officers. Braswell was charged with two counts of larceny in relation to an incident that was reported in October at the Taylorsville WalMart store. He was spotted on Thursday in the store by the Loss Prevention Officer who alerted Taylorsville Police. Officers arrived on the scene and Braswell fled on foot but was captured. He was combative with Police leading to a taser being deployed according to the arrest report. Braswell was also charged with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect has been released with a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, November 21st appearance is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Newton Police Arrest Hiddenite Woman

Taylor Susann Rosenbaum, age 25 of Hiddenite, was arrested Wednesday evening by Newton Police Officers. She was charged with assault and battery and communicating threats. Rosenbaum is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance scheduled for today.
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Yet Again, A Hiddenite Man Is In Custody

An Alexander County man who is quite often in custody is being held without bond. 44-year old Marty Joe Bryan of Hiddenite was arrested Wednesday, November 16th by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served arrest warrants after missing court dates on charges of assault on a female, communicating threats, burglary and injury to personal property. New charges were also filed including felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Woman With Felony Drug Counts

Linda Gale Boyett, 35 of Hickory, was arrested Wednesday by Hickory Police on a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. She is charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/ place for controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyett is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $110,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy